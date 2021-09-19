Independence police locate parents of lost boy

Update | The department said the parents of the boy were located.

Original story | The Independence Police Department is looking to find the parents or family of a young boy found walking alone.

According to the department someone located the boy walking in the Truman Road area.

The child has been placed into the Jackson County Children's Division Custody because no parent was located, according to the department .

Anyone who may know the child is asked to call 911.

