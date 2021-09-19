Columbia’s Heritage Festival back after being canceled last year due to COVID-19

Columbia Parks and Recreation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia's Heritage Festival is back after being canceled last year due to COVID-19, with events scheduled throughout the day on Sunday.

The event is free to attend and is taking place at Nifong Park. It is set to begin at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to Columbia Parks and Recreation's website .

Sunday's schedule will include:

Boonslick Stage

11:00 a.m. - Paul Fotsch

1:00 p.m. - Mid-Mo Magic Show

2:00 p.m. - Mark and Sarah

3:00 p.m. - Ironweed Bluegrass Band

4:00 p.m. - Swampweed Cajun Band

Maplewood Barn Stage

11:00 a.m. - Mid-Mo Magic Show

12:00 p.m. - Good Turn Daily Bluegrass Band

1:00 p.m. - Clark Academy of Irish Dance

2:00 p.m. - St. Louis Express Band

3:00 p.m. - Grupo Atlantico Cumbia

4:00 p.m - Columbia Community Band

Maplewood Home Yard Stage

11 a.m. - Francis Scott Key portrayal

12 p.m. - Pablo Baum – Terror on the Santa Fe Trail

According to the city's website, on-site parking for the festival will be limited. Due to the limited parking, additional parking will be available at Columbia's Sports Fieldhouse, with a shuttle transporting attendees to the festival.

Some vendors at the festival will be cash only; however an ATM will be on site and charge a convenience fee.

The Heritage Festival is coordinated by Columbia Parks and Recreation.

