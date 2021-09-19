CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Columbia’s Heritage Festival back after being canceled last year due to COVID-19

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ux5HP_0c0lE8RG00
Columbia Parks and Recreation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia's Heritage Festival is back after being canceled last year due to COVID-19, with events scheduled throughout the day on Sunday.

The event is free to attend and is taking place at Nifong Park. It is set to begin at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to Columbia Parks and Recreation's website .

Sunday's schedule will include:

Boonslick Stage

  • 11:00 a.m. - Paul Fotsch
  • 1:00 p.m. - Mid-Mo Magic Show
  • 2:00 p.m. - Mark and Sarah
  • 3:00 p.m. - Ironweed Bluegrass Band
  • 4:00 p.m. - Swampweed Cajun Band

Maplewood Barn Stage

  • 11:00 a.m. - Mid-Mo Magic Show
  • 12:00 p.m. - Good Turn Daily Bluegrass Band
  • 1:00 p.m. - Clark Academy of Irish Dance
  • 2:00 p.m. - St. Louis Express Band
  • 3:00 p.m. - Grupo Atlantico Cumbia
  • 4:00 p.m - Columbia Community Band

Maplewood Home Yard Stage

  • 11 a.m. - Francis Scott Key portrayal
  • 12 p.m. - Pablo Baum – Terror on the Santa Fe Trail

According to the city's website, on-site parking for the festival will be limited. Due to the limited parking, additional parking will be available at Columbia's Sports Fieldhouse, with a shuttle transporting attendees to the festival.

Some vendors at the festival will be cash only; however an ATM will be on site and charge a convenience fee.

The Heritage Festival is coordinated by Columbia Parks and Recreation.

The post Columbia’s Heritage Festival back after being canceled last year due to COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Roots N Blues Festival kicks off Friday in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Roots N Blues Festival is back in Columbia this weekend. Gates to the festival's stages at Stephens Lake Park are scheduled to open Friday at 4 p.m. Events are scheduled to happen through Sunday night. Roots N Blues organizers canceled last year's festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are several The post Roots N Blues Festival kicks off Friday in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Coronavirus
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Society
Columbia, MO
Society
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Santa Fe, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Maplewood, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Over 2,600 books donated to Columbia elementary students

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,600 books were provided to Columbia Public School students because of Daniel Boone Country Library program. Each fall and spring, the Read Across Columbia program gives kids four books from the library to promote literacy among children. Read Across Columbia is a Heart of Missouri United...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Protesters escorted off Southern Boone school property as mask mandate takes effect

Southern Boone Elementary School started requiring masks Friday after Superintendent Christopher Felmlee announced the school hit its benchmark to send the school into a temporary mask mandate. Felmlee said 15% of students are out of school due to COVID-19 cases, with 82 students quarantined, five active student cases and one active staff case. The post Protesters escorted off Southern Boone school property as mask mandate takes effect appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy