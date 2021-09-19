CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Joe Blundo: Taking stock of summer vegetable crops: Plants are happy and so is the gardener

Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is my annual midsummer garden report. I know it’s not midsummer, but I got distracted by a fabulous green bean harvest. I’m not big on altering soil conditions in my garden to accommodate vegetables. I’d rather just learn through trial and error which plants really want to be there.

Well+Good

8 Gorgeous Fall Perennials You Should Plant Now, Before the First Frost

Spring gets all the attention for bringing new blooms and fresh leaves into the world after a long, cold winter. But fall is a great time to get new plants into the ground. Perennials in particular will benefit from time spent in cool soil before the warmth of spring and summer, says Rebecca Sears, chief gardener at garden company Ferry-Morse.
GARDENING
Times-Argus

UVMExt: Hosta, not just another pretty plant

Do you grow hostas? Even if you don't know them by name, you'll likely recognize their neat, rounded form in the garden. Hardy in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 3-8, they're popular as a reliable, easy maintenance choice. Low light? No problem. Hostas grow and flower happily in...
GARDENING
purewow.com

The 9 Best Spring Bulbs to Plant Right Now (So They Bloom Just in Time for Winter’s End)

You’ve planned and planted and loved your summer flower garden. You’ve even grown a few of tomatoes and veggies this year. But now it’s time to plan for more colorful flowers for a show of color next spring. That’s right: next spring. That’s because if you want easy, carefree spring color, you need to plant spring-flowering bulbs this fall. The great thing is that most bulbs are as low maintenance as it gets, and they’re relatively inexpensive, too. Plant them once, and most types come back for years. Just make sure they’re suited to survive winters in your USDA Hardiness zone (find yours here).
GARDENING
sandiegomagazine.com

3 Fall Crops to Plant in Your Garden Right Now

As summer begins to wane, it’s time to introduce some cool-season plantings into our garden beds. We’re sharing three fall crops to plant, and some pointers to help you reap what you sow well into the spring. Cauliflower. Purple, orange, white, green. Cauliflower comes in many shades, and most of...
GARDENING
nurserymag.com

2022 Perennial Plant of the Year

The Perennial Plant Association’s 2022 Perennial Plant of the Year is Schizachyrium scoparium and cultivars. Little bluestem is a tough and dependable clumping grass that blends well with perennials such as asters, sedums, coneflowers, and other grasses. Native to a broad swath of North America, it was one of the dominant grasses of the vast tallgrass prairies. Cultivars have been selected for shorter plants, enhanced leaf colors and stronger stems.
GARDENING
beaconjournal.com

Plant Lovers’ Almanac: Stink bugs, lady beetles and other fall invaders can be a nuisance at home

First, we had the fall armyworm invasion. Then yesterday I noticed another fall invader on my towel rack: a brown marmorated stink bug. As the weather starts to cool off, you might find a few unwanted friends attempting to share your living space. From year to year, different insects can be more problematic than others. But besides being a nuisance, the ones discussed below are generally not harmful to people or pets.
ANIMALS
thespruce.com

How to Identify and Remove a Black Walnut Tree

Black walnut (Juglans nigra) is a native hardwood tree that is often planted in large-scale landscapes and valued as a lumber tree. It often causes problems for home gardeners because the tree is allelopathic—it produces juglone, a chemical that inhibits the growth of other plant species in its vicinity,. Not...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How to Get Rid of Gophers From Your Yard

A gopher (or "pocket gopher") is a burrowing, herbivorous rodent. This mammal's native range is from Central America to Canada. In the United States, it lives in the West, the Great Plains, and the Southeast. An adult gopher becomes 6 inches long (not counting the tail) or longer, depending on the species. Most types weigh anywhere from 4 to 13 ounces.
ANIMALS
Daily Reflector

Showy perennial wildflower is a favorite of hummingbirds

The botanical easy-button has been pressed for this one. This is one of the most easily recognized of all American wildflowers. Whether you know it or not, you’ll surely be seeing red. It is widespread over near all of the eastern United States, east of a line drawn somewhere between...
ANIMALS
oklahoman.com

Want to make your yard a hummingbird haven? Here's how

Do hummingbirds frequently visit your yard? Would you like them to? There are some important things to know in order to protect the safety and promote the health of these beautiful, vibrant visitors. Migration. After their breeding season, hummingbirds migrate south for the winter. This autumn journey is long and...
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

How to Grow Crepe Myrtle, a Splashy Magenta Tree

These show-stopping plants make an amazing addition to landscapes in need of a little late summer color. Crepe myrtles are deciduous, summer-flowering plants native to China, Korea, and Japan. They can range from small dwarf selections to medium-sized trees, depending on the variety and growing conditions, says Andrae Protzman, a merchandiser for Spring Hill Nursery and Michigan Bulb Co. Known for their long-lasting summer flowers that come in shades of white, red, pink, and lavender, they're nothing short of stunning. "Exfoliating bark gives added interest, particularly in winter, when the plants foliage has dropped," he explains. "Fall color is another attribute of the crepe myrtle and can exhibit yellow, red, and orange hues, depending on the variety." Ahead, exactly how to cultivate these trees in your own space.
GARDENING
BobVila

10 Climbing Plants That Are Easy to Keep Under Control

Stay away from invasive vines. Fast-growing vines are a great way to adorn a large trellis or fence, but quick-growing plants often turn into out-of-control ones. Some vines are so invasive that they can be challenging to get rid of once they’ve taken over. Before making a final decision on...
GARDENING
Tacoma News Tribune

Keep your garden blooming into the fall with these 3 flowering plants

The second week of September can be a second spring if you add some of these late summer and fall bloomers to your landscape. Local nurseries and garden centers are receiving shipments now of these favorite fall bloomers. Hardy asters. The daisy-like blooms on this drought-resistant perennial may be small...
GARDENING
bigrapidsnews.com

Beware of invasive shrubs sold at Garden Centers

Some shrubs that are commonly found at garden centers are actually invasive species. They may appear harmless but have the potential to cause widespread environmental harm when they escape cultivation. Invasive shrubs are popular because they tend to grow fast, leaf out before other plants, and produce a lot of...
GARDENING
Norman Transcript

Gardening: Save flower seeds now for spring planting

As the autumn season progresses, many of our annual and perennial flowers are sporting seed heads or fruit. If you examine the tops of spent flower spikes, you will usually see a nice seed head with lots of seeds — plenty for next year’s crop of flowers. Collecting flower seeds from your favorite plants is a fun and rewarding pastime, and growing plants from seed is not only easy, but economical.
GARDENING
Telegraph

How to prune plants: an easy guide by a gardening expert

Pruning is an essential gardening technique which involves selectively removing branches, stems and leaves from a tree or plant. The goal of this is to improve the tree or plant's structure and encourage new and healthy growth. One of the best services you can give your plants, it also is integral to their health, wellbeing and survival.
GARDENING

