Lansing, IL

Artists chalk the walk at Lansing Public Library

By Melanie Jongsma
thelansingjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Ill. (September 18, 2021) – It was a perfect autumn morning for sprawling on the broad sidewalk leading up to the second-level doors of the Lansing Public Library. Artists who had pre-registered for the library’s Chalk Our Walk event were given a sidewalk square, a number, and the hours between 9:00am and noon to complete their masterpieces. From noon until 5:00pm the art remained on display, and library visitors were invited to cast votes for their favorite drawings.

