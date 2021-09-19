Artists chalk the walk at Lansing Public Library

LANSING, Ill. (September 18, 2021) – It was a perfect autumn morning for sprawling on the broad sidewalk leading up to the second-level doors of the Lansing Public Library. Artists who had pre-registered for the library’s Chalk Our Walk event were given a sidewalk square, a number, and the hours between 9:00am and noon to complete their masterpieces. From noon until 5:00pm the art remained on display, and library visitors were invited to cast votes for their favorite drawings.