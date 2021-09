Pope Francis said Wednesday he didn’t understand why people refuse to take COVID-19 vaccines, saying “humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines” and that serene discussion about the shots was necessary to help them.“Even in the College of Cardinals, there are some negationists,” Francis said Wednesday en route home from Slovakia He noted that one of them, “poor guy,” had been hospitalized with the virus. That was an apparent reference to U.S. Cardinal Raymond Burke, who was hospitalized in the U.S. and placed on a ventilator last month after contracting the virus.Francis was asked about vaccine skeptics...

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO