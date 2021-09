The Fresno State Bulldogs will meet the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night in the last game of Week 3 from the Rose Bowl. Fresno State is coming off a 63-10 win over Cal Poly in week two of the season and come into this one with a 2-1 record. As for UCLA, they are coming off a big 38-27 win over LSU and will look to keep that momentum going into tonight’s game, Chip Kelly has these kids playing, and should be a good game tonight.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO