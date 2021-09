The Rocky Mount High volleyball team is starting to put it all together. The Gryphons on Tuesday defeated rival Northern Nash, 3-1, in a home Big East Conference match. It was the second win in three matches for the Gryphons (2-8), who opened the season with seven consecutive losses. They stopped that skid with a win on Sept. 14 against Southern Nash, then added another win against the Knights.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO