Military

Martin Schram: Covering the fog of peace

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since America’s mushroom clouds rose over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, generals whose fingers are always on the buttons have slept with their private nightmare and lived every waking hour determined to never let their bad dreams come true. In showdowns, especially showdowns between nuclear nations, miscalculations can – and will...

www.arcamax.com

Herald & Review

Martin Schram: Summer ends with nightmare news

Summer traditionally ends in a most un-august manner, lulling us lazily and newslessly into a faux placidity. Somehow it always ends immediately after Labor Day with the eruption of a back-to-the-grindstone mentality. But not the summer of ’21. It was just the opposite of all that. Suddenly, in August, our...
AFGHANISTAN
arcamax.com

Commentary: Biden says America is back at the table. Is it?

At the U.N. General Assembly this week, President Joe Biden told the world again that America is back at the table. He championed global cooperation as the only way to address today’s global challenges, making clear that it not only benefits the international community but is essential for American interests and national security too. It was a direct repudiation of the nationalist “America First” approach taken by then-President Donald Trump at the same assembly four years ago.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden revealed why he supports illegal immigration in 2015, he wants to change the country

You’ve got to ask yourself, as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden’s immigration policy, what’s the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional. Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. For generations, middle-class Americans had access to the best health care in the world. But not anymore. That’s over for good. Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now? How about the schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So, again, why’s he doing it?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
arcamax.com

The Hunter Biden Cover-Up Is a Scandal

The Hunter Biden email cover-up may not be the most contemptible example of the modern political media's corruption, but it is probably the most demonstrable. Politico reports that Ben Schreckinger's new book, "The Bidens: Inside the First Family's Fifty-Year Rise to Power," corroborates much of the New York Post's pre-election reporting on Hunter Biden's emails. Two of them stick out: The first is a 2015 missive from a Ukrainian businessman thanking Hunter for the chance to meet Joe Biden -- then, still vice president. The second is a 2017 email in which a proposed equity breakdown of a venture with Chinese energy executives included the line, "10 held by H for the big guy?"
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

