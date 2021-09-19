How do I appeal a family law order myself?

Not 1 but 2 family law orders regarding Custody. My first case was kept the same as my lawyer warned me he had beaten the judge before he became a judge, and may hold a grudge against him. Which it looked like when the case was finished. The second order same judge different attorney. My ex's lawyer put no case on, my attorney put multiple people on the stand and powerful evidence against my ex. 2 DCFS cases and every time her attorney tried to object he was shot down by the judge. Her Attorney is always in this judges courtroom. I feel this case has something going on as the judge ruled in my ex's favor again. Leaving our son in a neglectful and abusive home. Our son wanted to talk to the Judge and this judge refused to hear him.