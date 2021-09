BURNS – During his freshman campaign, it wasn’t exactly anticipated that there would be a time when Jackson Kirkbride would be a key member of the Burns football team. But things aren’t always as they seem, and Kirkbride’s emergence is an example of that. Now, the senior has become one of the Broncs’ top contributors on both sides of the ball after letting his presence be known last season.

BURNS, WY ・ 14 DAYS AGO