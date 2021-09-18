What is best , deny false accusations in a fault divorce petition or to make a counterclaim as a fault divorce saying the facts?
My husband filed for non-fault with no ancillary relief and fault divorce claiming I abused him. He has criminal charges but there is not trial date yet. I got a PFA for 3 years for mutual consent days after he filed for divorce. What is the best option ? Just deny his false accusations or file for a counterclaim as a fault divorce saying the facts that he injured me ? Can I include all the abuse during our 2 years married ? Can I include the police report of the day they took him in the divorce? Can I include a statement of the person who saw me injured that day?
