USC rallies to rout Washington State in big debuts for Jaxson Dart, Donte Williams

Hastings Tribune
 5 days ago

PULLMAN, Wash. — On the first Saturday of a new era, a steady rain fell over the rolling hills of the Palouse. For USC, at the end of a long, emotional week, it was fitting imagery. Here was a chance to start anew, to wash away all that came before under Clay Helton, to salvage a season already slipping from its grasp. All week, Donte Williams preached the importance of moving forward, and here, in a driving downpour, was the chance to follow through on the promise of their new interim coach.

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

