CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Pancake Princess

quotev.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause whenever I look in the mirror I always think. (Now read from the bottom up)

www.quotev.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlnow.com

Arlington Pet of the Week: Pancake

Give some love to Pancake, a 4-year-old Chihuahua/lab mix and Arlington’s latest Pet of the Week. You’ll often find Pancake curled up in a lap, begging for scratches. Pancake’s mom sent along some more details about this sweet pup:. Pancake is a 4-year-old rescue I adopted right after some life-altering...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
codelist.biz

Princess Charlène of Monaco publishes cryptic message – what’s behind it

Kassel – What about Princess Charlène of Monaco? Recently, she fueled the press herself and posted a very cryptic video on her Instagram channel. Since her collapse in early September, there have been hardly any new recordings of the 43-year-olds. Her husband, Prince Albert, recently stressed in an interview that the circumstances are being “inflated” by the media.
CELEBRITIES
cookcountynews-herald.com

Fly-In Pancake breakfast a success!

A bright blue sky, soft breezes and the welcome aroma of blueberry pancakes and sausages met the willing eyes and appetites of over 150 people participating in the annual Fall Fly-In Pancake Breakfast sponsored by the Arrowhead Eagles Aviation Organization Saturday. With this stage set the Eagles found willing visitors anxious to eat, mingle and talk with each other and […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What I Am#I Am Not#Pancake#From The Bottom Up#To Be Loved
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson divides fans with new photo of daughter Rani

Kate Hudson caused quite the divide among her Instagram followers on Wednesday when she shared a new photo of her daughter, Rani. The Almost Famous actress was proudly showcasing the latest collaboration between her InBloom nutritional powders and Van Leeuwen ice cream when things took an unexpected turn. Kate has...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
TheAtlantaVoice

VOICES: Suicide in the Black Community

This isn’t the first time I’ve written about suicide. Strange way to start a piece, I know, but I think it holds merit to the topic. Suicide. In the fifth grade I wrote a paper on the subject because it happened in my family, on my mother’s side. Her cousin’s father committed the act and as it was explained to […]
SOCIETY
The Independent

Details of Queen Victoria and Albert’s arguing revealed in letters

Prince Albert’s personal letters to Queen Victoria, some of which detailed arguments between the couple, have been made available online.The letters, which were previously only seen by historians, have been published by the Royal Collection Trust as part of its project on the life and legacy of the Prince Consort.Queen Victoria and Prince Albert married in February 1840, four months after their engagement in October 1839.In one letter, written in Albert’s native German and translated by the Mail Online, he accuses the Queen of losing her “self-control” during an argument.“You have again lost your self-control quite unnecessarily. I did not...
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Did Brian Laundrie Live Stream From a Boat on Instagram?

Tweets say Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiance and a “person of interest” in the influencer’s homicide, live streamed on Instagram on Monday for a few seconds. Footage of the alleged live stream circulating on Twitter and TikTok shows open water, a camouflage Croc shoe, and a floating plastic jug. But...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ellsworth American

Rotary pancake breakfast canceled

ELLSWORTH – The Rotary Club of Ellsworth has canceled its planned pancake breakfast during Autumn Gold weekend due to increased spread of COVID-19. The club announced the news Sept. 14. The breakfast had been planned for Sept. 25 at the Moore Community Center. On Sept. 13, Dr. Nirav Shah, director...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Shropshire Star

Prince Albert’s online archive reveals marital tiffs and his frank views

The material mainly features Albert’s private and official papers and correspondence from 1841 to the year of his death 1861. A note from Prince Albert ruling out a potential master of Queen Victoria’s royal household because he had a “French mistress” is among the final items to be added to his online collection.
RELATIONSHIPS
gethealthyu.com

Healthy Pumpkin Pancakes

These healthy pumpkin pancakes are a family favorite, especially in the fall! If you love pumpkin, then this is the recipe for you. But the pumpkin brings more than just delicious flavor. By using pumpkin to replace most of the oil, you save tons of fat and calories creating a scrumptious low-fat recipe that’s complete in only 15 minutes!
RECIPES
Indy100

Rats ‘the size of cats’ reportedly invading homes through toilets

Large rats “the size of cats” have reportedly been invading homes in England by climbing up through toilets. ACE Pest Control boss Andrew Dellbridge told Norwich Evening News that rats are getting “bigger and braver” since lockdown. "I was called out to one job in Norwich and the customer could...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy