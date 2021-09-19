3 Hubbard Rd

The IVE at Wilton Center - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that's why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has balanced the charm of an old New England Colonial with modern interiors, sustainable features, and all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient central air/heating systems and lighting put more money in your pocket. The in-unit washer/Dryer available in the apartment home means never having to carry your laundry to a Laundromat. Located in the quintessential scenic New England town of Wilton, in the heart of Wilton Center you are walking distance to everything: shops, restaurants, pharmacy, grocery store, Metro-North station, 7link bus line, to name a few. Just a short drive to Norwalk, New Canaan, Stamford, Darien, Greenwich, Fairfield, and more!