Two 90s chart rivals are once again battling it out for the top spot on the Official Albums Chart, as Manic Street Preachers and Steps face off for the UK’s Number 1 album. In September 1998, Manics’ This Is My Truth Now Tell Me Yours beat Steps’ Step One to the top spot by a huge margin of 95,000 sales. Fast-forward 23 years and the gap between them is much closer, with just 3,000 chart sales separating the Welsh rockers and pop purists.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO