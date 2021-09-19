Ben Fogle at Llandudno Venue Cymru

As more venues plan for re-opening, many arts organizations will return to a sole focus on in-person performances. But some institutions that have streamed their productions have already seen the benefit in reaching a wider audience through the small screen, and plan on incorporating virtual performances permanently. Recording productions allows organizations to keep performance video for posterity, as well as offer archived recordings for educational purposes. And streaming allows organizations to raise funds through viewing fees or donations. Plus, that additional accessibility has meant shows can finally be seen and enjoyed by those who were previously not able to attend due to distance, physical limitation, or financial reasons. DCMTA has compiled a listing of these ongoing productions, and made notes when those productions will also be performed live on stage. The following listing details current online offerings from the DMV area, with the most recent update at 9 PM on September 20, 2021.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO