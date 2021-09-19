CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AJ and Curtis at Southend Cliffs Pavilion

 5 days ago

Sibling duo AJ and Curtis Pritchard are renowned ballroom and latin dancers, with the former having appeared as a professional on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing since 2016, and the latter as a judge on BBC's The Greatest Dancer. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full...

AJ and Curtis at Guildford G Live

AJ and Curtis at Cardiff New Theatre

AJ and Curtis at Sheffield City Hall Oval

Sibling duo AJ and Curtis Pritchard are renowned ballroom and latin dancers, with the former having appeared as a professional on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing since 2016, and the latter as a judge on BBC's The Greatest Dancer. AJ and Curtis will be performing 1 event in Sheffield on Saturday...
AJ and Curtis at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Curtis Pritchard
Bow Wow Credits Late Actor AJ Johnson For Discovering Him

As the world awaits details pertaining to the untimely death of comedian Anthony "AJ" Johnson, friends and fans have flooded social media with tributes. We previously reported on the sad news of Johnson's passing at 55, along with Ice Cube's tribute to the actor. Johnson starred in Friday as the drug-addicted thief Ezal, and while many recognize him from that role, Johnson's contributions to the industry have been celebrated for decades.
It's "gross" watching Olivia Jade on Dancing with the Stars

Olivia Jade Giannulli, who gained mainstream fame when her mom Lori Loughlin was arrested in the college cheating scandal, was roasted on Twitter last night when she said she was best known for declaring “I’m probably best known for being an influencer.” Olivia Jade's presence on the reality show was a "spectacular misstep," says Clémence Michallon. "Maybe these casting moves make for good ratings, but honestly? They also make for bad television," says Michallon. This is a ballroom dance competition! I’m here to have fun! I’m here for glitzy costumes, fun moves, and the underlying threat of a mishap. I want to watch it without feeling gross. And I want to watch it without feeling like I’m making excuses for anyone, or whitewashing their past. Dancing With The Stars is over the top by nature. Ballroom dancing itself is pretty over the top by nature too, if you ask me! The aesthetics of the show are so intense that it’s easy to be jarred out of them. That’s why the program needs to be able to grab viewers by the hand and lead them into a smooth televised tango. Throw a Sean Spicer, a Bristol Palin, or an Olivia Jade Gianulli into the mix, and you’ve just broken the fourth wall. I’m no longer watching the dancing. I’m staring into the abyss and trying to untangle America’s unbelievably messy relationship to showbiz and fame."
Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
Former Mousketeer, "Awkward" Mom & Hallmark Star

Former Mousketeer, "Awkward" Mom and Hallmark Star, Nikki DeLoach chatted with Kara about her new Hallmark film project, "Taking the Reins". "Taking the Reins" premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, September 25. Click here for more information about the movie.
Harry Styles, Bon Jovi Win Big at 2021 Ivor Novello Awards as Universal IPO Provides Sideshow

Harry Styles, Bon Jovi and Tears For Fears were among the big winners on stage at the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards in London – but events off stage loomed large over proceedings. By coincidence the Awards, which honor excellence in songwriting and composition, took place on the same day as the Universal Music Group IPO. But, as the major music company was surging towards a market cap in excess of $50 billion on its market debut, the songwriters on which that valuation was partly built were competing for creative glory. It was an irony not lost on many of the day’s participants....
A Question of Sport Live at Plymouth Pavilions

A Question of Sport is a quiz show on BBC 1, hosted by Sue Barker and team members Matt Dawson and Phil Tuffnell, with rotating guests from the sporting world. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of A Question of Sport Live events here.
Ben Howard at Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Ben Howard is an English singer-songwriter and musician hailing from West London, born in Devon. He is considered one of the best British acoustic singer-songwriters, something recognised by his success at the BRIT Awards. Ben Howard will be performing 1 event in Manchester on Wednesday 22nd September 2021 at the...
Robert White at Southend Palace Theatre

Robert White is a stand-up comedian who bills himself as the only gay, aspergic, quarter-Welsh comic on the British comedy circuit. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Robert White events here. Disclosure: Stereoboard is FREE to use. When you buy a ticket...
Peter Karp - Pavilion in The Pines

Peter Karp is known for many things. An assertive singer, a skilled guitarist and a passionate performer, he’s also an individual who writes songs that frequently reflect tales told as part of life’s journey, spawned by passion and personal experience.
Hotspot policing cuts Southend crime by 74%, says Essex force

High-visibility,15-minute long patrols by uniformed officers in crime hotspots have cut violent crime by nearly 74%, a police force said. Essex Police targeted 20 areas in Southend at "sporadic times" over three days during a pilot scheme last year. Det Ch Insp Lewis Basford said the effect of the "hotspot...
Paloma Faith at Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Paloma Faith events here. Compare 1,000s of Concert Hotels, Rooms and Apartments, to suit all budgets!. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Manchester's Bridgewater Hall for this Paloma Faith show. Book Your Stay Today!
