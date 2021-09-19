CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Professor Brian Cox at High Wycombe Swan Theatre

stereoboard.com
 5 days ago

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Professor Brian Cox events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near High Wycombe's Swan Theatre for this Professor Brian Cox show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Swan Theatre, aka The Wycombe Swan, is...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 95.5

Emmy Winner Brian Cox in Montana Filming Fly-Fishing Movie

Another movie is being filmed in Montana about fly-fishing, and according to sources in Hollywood, the storyline in this film involves a young soldier injured in Afghanistan. Written by Bozeman resident Stephen Camelio, the movie is titled Mending the Line, and production began at the end of August in Montana, according to Deadline. Filming is reportedly being done in Livingston on the Yellowstone River, and other scenes are being shot on the Gallatin River.
MONTANA STATE
stereoboard.com

The Courteeners at Halifax Victoria Theatre

The Courteeners are an indie-rock band from Manchester, consisting of Liam Fray, Michael Campbell, Daniel Conan Moores, Mark Cuppello, and Elina Lin. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Courteeners events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Halifax's...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Arrivals (Photos)

This year’s Emmy Awards mark the return to an in-person ceremony for the star-studded event, making walking the red carpet all the more special for the nominees and other Hollywood guests. Accordingly, television stars arrived to L.A. Live’s Event Deck dressed to the nines, donning gorgeous gowns and dapper tuxes....
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Theatre#Swan#Dance#High Wycombe Swan Theatre#The Swan Theatre#Hq Theatres
Empire

Actor Michael K Williams Dies, Aged 54

An actor with a rich, varied career and a notable presence in both drama and comedy, has died. Michael Kenneth Williams was 54. Born in 1966 in Brooklyn and raised in the Vanderveer Projects in East Flatbush, Williams' first gigs in entertainment included work as a dancer for the likes of Missy Elliot, Ginuwine, Crystal Waters, George Michael and Madonna. But that wasn't where his true passion lay, and he pursued acting, participating in several productions of the La MaMA Experimental Theatre, the prestigious National Black Theatre Company and the Theater for a New Generation directed by Mel Williams.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Nader, ‘All My Children’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, an actor known for All My Children and Dynasty, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed with his representative. He was 76. Nader’s wife Jodi Lister gave the following statement to MFTV: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted.” She continued, “Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Michael Constantine: Actor Died at 94

Death is never easy. Even when you know the person who passed is in a better place without pain or illness, it’s never easy to lose someone important to you. When the world loses a star, it’s difficult on so many. While we might not be close family or personal friends to legendary actor Michael Constantine, it doesn’t mean that the world is not in mourning over the loss of the 94-year-old actor. His long, successful career is one that made him not only a familiar face, but a welcome one, to millions of fans, but it also made him familiar to us in so many other ways. He brought us laughter, tears, horror, joy, and so much more throughout the course of his many characters in his career, and the world is sad.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
sunnysidesun.com

Brian Cox and Jodie Turner-Smith starring in The Independent

Brian Cox and Jodie Turner-Smith are to team up on 'The Independent'. The pair have boarded the cast of the political thriller that will be helmed by Emmy-nominated director Amy Rice from a script written by Evan Parter. The film is set during the final weeks of the most consequential...
MOVIES
cooper.edu

Professor Brian Swann Authors New Transatlantic Novel

Professor Swann's longstanding scholarship on, and advocacy for, Native American cultures and literatures inspires much of his work, and it also animates this newest work. Novelist and essayist Scott Sanders says of Huskanaw: "Brian Swann deploys all his gifts—as poet, translator, linguist, and scholar of Native American cultures—to create a gripping, masterful work of art."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Jennifer Grey Gets Candid in 'Powerful' New Memoir Out of the Corner: 'Take Back Your Narrative'

Jennifer Grey found her happily ever after in the arms of Patrick Swayze in their iconic 1987 film Dirty Dancing. But in real life, the actress had many battles ahead of her. On Friday, Grey announced that she's written a book, Out of the Corner, in which she details her long journey to "reclaiming her sense of self." The deeply personal memoir will be published by Ballantine Books on May 3, 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Script To Screen: “Black Swan”

The dramatic climax of the 2010 psychological thriller Black Swan, screenplay by Mark Heyman and Andres Heinz and John J. McLaughlin, story by Andres Heinz. Setup: Deep into her mental collapse into Dissociative Identity Disorder, Nina believes she has killed her rival Lily, but in fact, she has stabbed herself moments before she is to dance the final number in her debut performance in the role of a lifetime.
MOVIES
stereoboard.com

Nathan Carter at Inverness Eden Court Theatre

Nathan Carter is a country singer-songwriter and musician currently based in County Donegal, Ireland. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Nathan Carter events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Inverness's Eden Court Theatre for this Nathan Carter show....
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Johnny Marr at Blackburn King Gerorges Hall

Johnny Marr is an English musician and songwriter hailing from Ardwick, Manchester. Born in 1963, he’s a multi-instrumentalist — playing guitar and piano — and is perhaps best known as the co-songwriter of The Smiths, alongside Morrissey. Johnny Marr will be performing 1 event in Blackburn on Tuesday 21st September...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Ed Byrne at Basingstoke Anvil

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Ed Byrne events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Basingstoke's Anvil for this Ed Byrne show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Anvil is a high-capacity live music and performance venue based on...
MUSIC
Marshall News Messenger

Hallsville High Theatre preps for 'Dearly Departed' comedy debut

HALLSVILLE — Guests to the Hallsville High School theatre’s fall comedy, “Dearly Departed,” should come ready to laugh. The play, which debuts this week at the Hallsville High School Black Box Theatre, is full of a cast of characters that each manage to deliver their own belly laughing inducing lines.
HALLSVILLE, TX
Go Blue Ridge

"At The Ready" Online Film Screening From Appalachian Theatre Of The High Countr

The documentary film, “At the Ready,” provides an inside perspective of high school seniors as they participate in a law enforcement education program aimed at training future police and border officers. On Sunday, September 26 at 3 p.m., the Appalachian Theatre will host a free online screening of the documentary...
EDUCATION
stereoboard.com

Billy Ocean at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Billy Ocean events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall for this Billy Ocean show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. The Royal Concert Hall is a 2,500 capacity live...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy