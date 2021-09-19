Levison Wood at Basingstoke Anvil

THIS TIME OF YEAR, as the Northeast summer ends and fall begins, all life is working hard to fatten up, reproduce if it hasn’t yet, produce flowers, seeds, nuts, fruit, and generally get ready for the cold weather to come. I found some huge fields of purple flowered green alfalfa, which are very pretty, and I often stop along these areas to listen and watch for birds. Sparrows love to glean insects and seeds, while the last of the migrating swallows swoop over them to catch the flying insects. Occasionally a few bronzed wild turkeys come along to catch grasshoppers or eat the grass blossoms, or sometimes flocks of Canada Geese will drop down to feed as they travel south.
