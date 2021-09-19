CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Simon Amstell at Cardiff New Theatre

stereoboard.com
 5 days ago

Simon Amstell is a British comedian, television presenter, screenwriter, director and actor from Gants Hill, Essex. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Simon Amstell events here. Disclosure: Stereoboard is FREE to use. When you buy a ticket or book a hotel, we...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis at Oxford New Theatre

Nick Cave is a singer-songwriter and musician hailing from Warracknabeal, Victoria in Australia. Born in 1957, he’s perhaps best known as the frontman and songwriter of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, though he’s also recognised for his work with The Birthday Party, The Boys Next Doors, and Grinderman. Scroll...
PERFORMING ARTS
stereoboard.com

The Specials at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

The Specials are a ska band from Coventry, consisting of longtime members songwriter and vocalist Terry Hall, vocalist and rhythm guitar player Lynval Golding and bass player Horace Panter. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Specials events here. Staying the night?...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Joe McElderry at London Millfield Theatre

English singer-songwriter Joe McElderry found fame after finishing first in the sixth series of the X-Factor, and winning the second series of Popstar to Operastar. His first ever single, ‘The Climb’, topped both the UK and Irish charts upon its release, paving the way for what is shaping into a successful career in music.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Amstell
stereoboard.com

Nathan Carter at Inverness Eden Court Theatre

Nathan Carter is a country singer-songwriter and musician currently based in County Donegal, Ireland. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Nathan Carter events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Inverness's Eden Court Theatre for this Nathan Carter show....
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Billy Ocean at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Billy Ocean events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall for this Billy Ocean show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. The Royal Concert Hall is a 2,500 capacity live...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Presenter#Cardiff#British
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Nader, ‘All My Children’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, an actor known for All My Children and Dynasty, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed with his representative. He was 76. Nader’s wife Jodi Lister gave the following statement to MFTV: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted.” She continued, “Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Mick Jagger's Granddaughter With His Great-Grandkids

The Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger has had a life full of romances, as you'd imagine any iconic rock star's would be. These days, Jagger is with ballerina Melanie Hamrick, with whom he has one child, four-year-old Deveraux Jagger. Deveraux is Mick's eighth child; his other kids range from 22 to 50 years old. And in addition to his children, 78-year-old Mick Jagger also has five grandchildren, including Assisi Jackson, who gave him two great-grandkids. To see the youngest descendants of the Jagger bunch, read on!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
People

Jennifer Grey Gets Candid in 'Powerful' New Memoir Out of the Corner: 'Take Back Your Narrative'

Jennifer Grey found her happily ever after in the arms of Patrick Swayze in their iconic 1987 film Dirty Dancing. But in real life, the actress had many battles ahead of her. On Friday, Grey announced that she's written a book, Out of the Corner, in which she details her long journey to "reclaiming her sense of self." The deeply personal memoir will be published by Ballantine Books on May 3, 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Arrivals (Photos)

This year’s Emmy Awards mark the return to an in-person ceremony for the star-studded event, making walking the red carpet all the more special for the nominees and other Hollywood guests. Accordingly, television stars arrived to L.A. Live’s Event Deck dressed to the nines, donning gorgeous gowns and dapper tuxes....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Empire

Actor Michael K Williams Dies, Aged 54

An actor with a rich, varied career and a notable presence in both drama and comedy, has died. Michael Kenneth Williams was 54. Born in 1966 in Brooklyn and raised in the Vanderveer Projects in East Flatbush, Williams' first gigs in entertainment included work as a dancer for the likes of Missy Elliot, Ginuwine, Crystal Waters, George Michael and Madonna. But that wasn't where his true passion lay, and he pursued acting, participating in several productions of the La MaMA Experimental Theatre, the prestigious National Black Theatre Company and the Theater for a New Generation directed by Mel Williams.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Michael Constantine: Actor Died at 94

Death is never easy. Even when you know the person who passed is in a better place without pain or illness, it’s never easy to lose someone important to you. When the world loses a star, it’s difficult on so many. While we might not be close family or personal friends to legendary actor Michael Constantine, it doesn’t mean that the world is not in mourning over the loss of the 94-year-old actor. His long, successful career is one that made him not only a familiar face, but a welcome one, to millions of fans, but it also made him familiar to us in so many other ways. He brought us laughter, tears, horror, joy, and so much more throughout the course of his many characters in his career, and the world is sad.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy