CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett police investigating 2 deadly shootings Sunday morning

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMNJB_0c0kcfvt00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are currently at the scene of two separate homicide investigations Sunday morning.

One of the scenes is a triple shooting that killed one man and injured two others at a lounge in Norcross.

Investigators told Channel 2′s Tony Thomas the triple shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. outside the 11 Lounge on Britt Road.

Police said an off-duty officer working security at a nearby karaoke restaurant heard the gunfire.

The off-duty officer found one man dead in the parking lot of the lounge. Police said two others were sent to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

It is the second deadly shooting that Gwinnett police are investigating Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Forrest Bend Lane in Snellville.

Police said a man was found dead inside the home with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Detectives are still working on the timeline of events that led up to the shooting. No motive or suspects have been identified.

Police are asking for anyone who knows information about either shooting to contact Gwinnett detectives at at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

IN OTHER NEWS

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Actress and mother killed when neighbor accidentally fires gun through wall, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead and her son has lost his mother after a man cleaning his gun accidentally shot through a wall, killing her. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was in Duluth, where Carlether Foley was killed as she slept last weekend. Police said a 22-year-old neighbor at the MAA McDaniel Farm Apartments accidentally fired through a wall, striking Foley in the head.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tennessee man fatally shoots 3 family members, including 11-year-old sister

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Three people, including an 11-year-old girl, were fatally shot by a family member Friday morning in a Middle Tennessee city, authorities said. An adult man and woman were also killed in the shooting in Columbia, The Daily Herald of Columbia reported. A fourth family member escaped through a window and called 911 from a neighbor’s home, Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said at a news conference.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

13-year-old will be charged with attempted first-degree murder in Memphis school shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate in a stairwell Thursday at Cummings School in Memphis will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, police said, according to WHBQ-TV. The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. CDT and critically injured another 13-year-old boy, Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said. The victim underwent surgery Thursday at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover, The Associated Press reported.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norcross, GA
Crime & Safety
Norcross, GA
Government
City
Norcross, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Snellville, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 killed when helicopter, plane collide midair in Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Two people died Friday morning when a helicopter and a single-engine airplane collided midair near the Chandler Municipal Airport, according to police and multiple reports. The two people killed were in the helicopter when it crashed and burned, Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans and fire department spokesman...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Karaoke#Channel 2#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
83K+
Followers
68K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy