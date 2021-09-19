Gwinnett police investigating 2 deadly shootings Sunday morning

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are currently at the scene of two separate homicide investigations Sunday morning.

One of the scenes is a triple shooting that killed one man and injured two others at a lounge in Norcross.

Investigators told Channel 2′s Tony Thomas the triple shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. outside the 11 Lounge on Britt Road.

Police said an off-duty officer working security at a nearby karaoke restaurant heard the gunfire.

The off-duty officer found one man dead in the parking lot of the lounge. Police said two others were sent to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

It is the second deadly shooting that Gwinnett police are investigating Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Forrest Bend Lane in Snellville.

Police said a man was found dead inside the home with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Detectives are still working on the timeline of events that led up to the shooting. No motive or suspects have been identified.

Police are asking for anyone who knows information about either shooting to contact Gwinnett detectives at at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

IN OTHER NEWS

©2021 Cox Media Group