Letter to the editor: Unions benefit workers
On Nov. 13, 2019, there was an article on the opinion page about unions. I would like to respond telling why I am a proud union member. When I was 25 years old, I was employed by a company that had an apprenticeship program. I knew that I would have to join the union because of the benefits: good wages, health insurance and a pension plan. I was asked if I would donate to the PAC (political action committee), which would go to people or organizations that support labor. I saw the other day that one union organization donated money to the local sheriff’s department.www.herald-dispatch.com
Comments / 0