CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Kreilach, Real Salt Lake beat Sounders 2-1

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored his 10th goal of the season and Real Salt Lake beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday night.

David Ochoa had two saves for Real Salt Lake (10-9-6). The 20-year old has four shutouts this season.

Aaron Herrera went toward the end line, faked inside and then cut back to evade defender Brad Smith before playing a perfectly placed ball in front of the net, where Kreilach put a header into an open net in the 48th minute. Herrera, a 24-year-old defender who came into this season with five career assists, has nine this season.

RSL has won back-to-back games and three of its last four.

Stefan Frei had four saves for Seattle (13-5-6).

Comments / 0

Related
rsl.com

Real Salt Lake Falls in Tight Battle at LAFC

SANDY, Utah (Sunday, September 12, 2021) – Real Salt Lake (8-9-6, 30 points) dropped the tightly-contested battle at Los Angeles FC, falling 3-2 at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday night. Damir Kreilach recorded his ninth goal of 2021 and* Anderson Julio* scored his sixth goal of the season in...
MLS
soundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC suffers 1-0 road loss Saturday evening to Real Salt Lake

Damir Kreilach scored the game’s lone goal as Sounders FC (13-5-6, 45 points) fell 1-0 on the road to Real Salt Lake (10-9-6, 36 points) on Saturday evening at Rio Tinto Stadium. It marked just the second road loss for Seattle this season, as the Rave Green now prepare for Wednesday’s Leagues Cup Final against Club León at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (7:00 p.m. PT / ESPN2, TUDN, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MLS
ksl.com

Real Salt Lake beats Seattle in Freddy Juarez's return to Utah

Real Salt Lake players celebrate after scoring their third goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Dallas in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Real Salt Lake won 3-2. (Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News) SANDY — There was a sense of closure on Saturday at Rio Tinto Stadium.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
clevelandstar.com

LAFC, Real Salt Lake jockeying for playoff positions

Two clubs still trying to work their way into the postseason picture clash Sunday night when host Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake meet in the only MLS match of the day. Los Angeles (7-9-6, 27 points) might be finding some offensive rhythm and consistency after scoring seven goals in its last two games, a win and a draw.
MLS
The Associated Press

Cristian Arango scores twice, LAFC beats Real Salt Lake 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian Arango scored twice for his first multi-goal game in MLS to help Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Sunday night. Real Salt Lake defender Toni Datkovic tapped an errant pass to goalkeeper David Ochoa that rolled into the net for an own goal that gave LAFC a 3-2 lead in the 59th minute.
MLS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Los Angeles FC faces Real Salt Lake after Fall's 2-goal game

Real Salt Lake (8-8-6) vs. Los Angeles FC (7-9-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -210, Real Salt Lake +514, Draw +350; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Mamadou Fall leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Real Salt Lake fresh off of a two-goal outing against Sporting Kansas City.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damir Kreilach
Person
Stefan Frei
Person
Aaron Herrera
ABC 4

Real Salt Lake loses at LAFC on an own goal, 3-2

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake gifted one to LAFC Sunday night. Toni Datkovic accidentally kicked the ball past goalkeeper David Ochoa for an own goal in the 59th minute, as RSL loses at LAFC, 3-2. Cristian Arango scored a brace for LAFC, including the fastest goal in...
MLS
RSL Soapbox

What we’re watching in LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake are on to road at Banc of California Stadium to play a declawed LAFC. Los Angeles are coming off a good 4-0 win over Sporting Kansas City, but been fairly poor this season. RSL are three points above them in the playoff race, with Real occupying the seventh and last playoff spot. A win for would go a long way in helping to keep them there.
MLS
sjearthquakes.com

MATCH PREVIEW: Earthquakes return to PayPal Park to take on Real Salt Lake

The San Jose Earthquakes return to PayPal Park to host Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 14, presented by Donor Network West. Wednesday’s match will be the second of three matchups between San Jose and RSL in 2021. The Quakes defeated Real Salt Lake 2-1 on May 7, rallying behind a brace from Chris Wondolowski to complete the comeback victory.
MLS
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Donates Win On The Road Against LAFC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake suffered a painful loss to LAFC despite being the more dominant team. Crucial mistakes made by Real Salt Lake ultimately cost the visiting team any result. “It is tough, we wanted to come here and play with a certain type of mentality,...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Salt Lake#Seattle Sounders#Salt#Sandy#Ap#The Seattle Sounders 1 0#Rsl
Mercury News

Chofis’ hat trick not enough for Quakes to beat Real Salt Lake

SAN JOSE — Rubio Rubín scored two goals, Albert Rusnák added a goal and two assists and Real Salt Lake beat the Earthquakes 4-3 on Wednesday night, spoiling a hat trick by Quakes midfielder Javier “Chofis” López. Justin Meram tied it at 3 for Real Salt Lake (9-9-6, 33 points)...
MLS
angelsonparade.com

Chaotic Conclusion: LAFC 3, Real Salt Lake 2

It’s been a while since we’ve said this, but LAFC made some history, for the good reasons on Sunday. Coming into tonight, the black and gold were looking to build off the win last week, and get back in the playoff picture. A 3-2 win over Real Salt Lake, at home, is just what they needed as the regular season nears its close.
MLS
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 1-0, extend conference lead

SEATTLE (AP) — João Paulo scored his second goal of the season and the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday to extend their lead atop the Western Conference. Seattle (13-4-6) snapped a four-game winless stretch at home. It was the first time in the club’s history to earn...
MLS
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Expecting Fierce Battle Against San Jose Midweek

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake is preparing for a short turnaround as it gets ready to take on San Jose on the road this upcoming Wednesday evening. The fixture proves pivotal as the two clubs are separated by only three points with Real Salt Lake marginally holding on to the final playoff seed in the Western Conference. A loss and San Jose would climb the standings, but a win could gift Real Salt Lake some much-needed insurance as it looks to separate from the chasing pack.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
kslsports.com

San Jose Earthquakes Own Goal Ties Match For Real Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake received a gift from the San Jose Earthquakes with an own goal in the second half. The Quakes hosted RSL at PayPal Park in the Bay Area on Wednesday, September 15. During the 71st minute of action, Real Salt Lake’s Justin Meram...
MLS
ABC 4

Real Salt Lake wins wild shootout in San Jose, 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – In the wildest game of the season, Real Salt Lake rallied late to beat the San Jose Earthquakes, 4-3. Rubio Rubin scored two goals, the game-winner coming in the 81st minute, as RSL moved into sixth place in the MLS Western Conference with the victory.
MLS
Sacramento Bee

Rubin leads Real Salt Lake against Seattle following 2-goal outing

Seattle Sounders FC (13-4-6) vs. Real Salt Lake (9-9-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +124, Seattle +209, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake faces Seattle after Rubio Rubin scored two goals against San Jose. Real Salt Lake finished 5-10-7 overall and 4-5-4 at home...
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

580K+
Followers
318K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy