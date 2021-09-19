Lee Wolverton: Our individual realities must align with truth for society to thrive
Before Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Reddit, Whatsapp, Pinterest, YouTube and every other platform for the promulgation of drivel, there was Gorgias. Naturally, there is an app under that name, but even if there were not, Gorgias would remain what digital gurus call a social influencer 2,397 years after his death at roughly 110 years of age in the Thessaly region of Greece.www.herald-dispatch.com
Comments / 0