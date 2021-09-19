CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Lee Wolverton: Our individual realities must align with truth for society to thrive

Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Before Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Reddit, Whatsapp, Pinterest, YouTube and every other platform for the promulgation of drivel, there was Gorgias. Naturally, there is an app under that name, but even if there were not, Gorgias would remain what digital gurus call a social influencer 2,397 years after his death at roughly 110 years of age in the Thessaly region of Greece.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Standard-Examiner

Guest op-ed: Jingles jangle our society

God, school teachers, veterans and puppy dogs are among America’s most sacred institutions. Who in their right mind would think to openly criticize any of them?. But these four venerable institutions don’t even touch our most sacred cow of all — American business. And why? Probably because corporate money is the real power behind every throne in America, whether the agency be media, education, government, the military, elections, even the church. Money pulls all those strings.
EDUCATION
greensboro.com

Our Opinion: Turning ‘what if’ into reality

“Alternate history” — a genre of fiction that asks “what if” of crucial historic events — can produce thought-provoking questions and insights. Many have wondered over the last couple of decades: What if then-President George W. Bush had paid better attention to the memo titled “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in US,” delivered to him in August 2001? Or what if Osama bin Laden had been captured in Afghanistan, where he was hiding, in December 2001? For that matter, what if then-President Bill Clinton had ordered the assassination of bin Laden in 1998? Any of those decisions would have dramatically changed the course of these last 20 years.
POLITICS
bahaiteachings.org

How to Share Our Truth With Others

Truth often seems like a fuzzy, grey area. Even in Ancient Greece, some philosophers and schools of thought didn’t believe in the possibility of certain knowledge about the world. This type of skepticism carries through to the present. Many people think that everyone has their own truth, with each person’s...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edie Brickell
wvgazettemail.com

Lee Wolverton: Beware the charlatan social influencer (Opinion)

Before Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Reddit, Whatsapp, Pinterest, YouTube and every other platform for the promulgation of drivel, there was Gorgias. Naturally, there is an app under that name, but even if there were not, Gorgias would remain what digital gurus call a social influencer 2,397 years after his death at roughly 110 years of age in the Thessaly region of Greece.
INTERNET
Denton Record-Chronicle

There can be only one truth, one reality

At last Saturday’s sparsely-attended right-wing “Justice for J6” rally in Washington, D.C., a CNN reporter interviewed one of the protesters. After showing this person a video from the Jan. 6 attempt to take over the Capitol, this protester continued to vigorously insist, without evidence, that what transpired wasn’t “violent” or an “insurrection.”
PROTESTS
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Exodus Effect Reviews: The Must-See Shocking Truth Told Here

If you love reading the bible or you would like to know about the interesting things contained deep in the bible, then you’ve come to the right place. The Exodus Effect will teach you how to make anointing oil according to the bible. God created anointing oil in the book of Exodus. The holy book has mentioned all the ingredients you need to prepare the anointing oil. Anointing oil has many benefits for people, such as giving the body strength to fight against illnesses and reducing pain. Moreover, anointing oil also has spiritual uses and will leave you spiritually nourished if you are a staunch Christian or believer in a supreme being.
RELIGION
Vindy.com

We must learn facts about our history

I was moved when I read Heather Smith’s article, “Embrace learning accurate history.” She spoke from her heart about her own education in Salem and her current teaching involvement with Youngstown youth at Rayen Early College. She wondered why she never learned about the John Brown slave rebellion in 1859, and, perhaps more importantly, that a couple of people from Salem had been present at that event, or that she had never heard about the abolitionist newspaper or the underground railroad in her own community.
SALEM, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Tiktok#Pinterest#Zeno Of Elea#The White House#Western
The Associated Press

They said it: Leaders at the hybrid UN, in their own words

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That’s what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts...
WORLD
swnewsmedia.com

Community Voices: To understand American society, just look at our spending

In my sophomore college year, the classroom discussion one day was our individual priorities. The professor mentioned that if you want to know someone, just watch what they do with their time and money, and that will show you who they really are, what drives them and what their priorities are in life.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheAtlantaVoice

VOICES: Suicide in the Black Community

This isn’t the first time I’ve written about suicide. Strange way to start a piece, I know, but I think it holds merit to the topic. Suicide. In the fifth grade I wrote a paper on the subject because it happened in my family, on my mother’s side. Her cousin’s father committed the act and as it was explained to […]
SOCIETY
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
tribuneledgernews.com

Doja Cat: I'm more cautious on social media

Doja Cat has become more restrained on social media since finding fame. The 25-year-old rap star was hugely enthusiastic about social media before she released her debut album 'Amala' in 2018, but Doja admits she's become more cautious with her posts over recent years. She explained: "I used to be...
CELEBRITIES
PIX11

Just 56% of Americans can name all three branches of government — that’s actually a 15-year high

(StudyFinds.org) – American politics may be in a disheveled state right now, but it’s apparently making more people aware of their rights as citizens, a new survey reveals. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center say knowledge about civics has actually increased over the last year — reaching its highest levels since […]
POLITICS
Miami New Times

Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case

Laura Loomer needs to be more careful what she wishes for. Nine months ago, the anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine extremist and self-proclaimed most banned woman on the internet took to the conservative social-media app Parler to express her sincere interest in contracting COVID-19: "I hope I get COVID so I can prove to people I've had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus," she posted on December 30, 2020. "Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID."
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy