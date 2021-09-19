CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Letter to the editor: News media is a socialist propaganda tool

Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

The two most important pillars of our republic were the freedom of speech and freedom of the press. These two freedoms have served us well for the last 240 years, but for the last five years the freedom of the press has disappeared. The main idea of these being in our Bill of Rights was to keep our state and federal governments from becoming totalitarian regimes. We no longer have an independent news media anymore that used to hold our governments accountable to the publics interests. They have become purveyors of propaganda for the extreme left and a socialist agenda that freedom-loving people do not want.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Just 56% of Americans can name all three branches of government — that’s actually a 15-year high

(StudyFinds.org) – American politics may be in a disheveled state right now, but it’s apparently making more people aware of their rights as citizens, a new survey reveals. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center say knowledge about civics has actually increased over the last year — reaching its highest levels since […]
POLITICS
pvtimes.com

Letters to the Editor

Just because news show is popular doesn’t make it an honest program. Today I opened the Friday paper and was hit head on with total, as I call it, idiocracy. Stacy Riney, again, has proved to all of us what Fox does to your brain. This is a person who claims to be a Democrat since 1955, but hasn’t voted for a Democrat since Kennedy and that he gets all his political news from Fox.
PAHRUMP, NV
Daily Republic

Letter to the Editor: Why didn’t the media follow up on attack?

Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder was assaulted by a thrown egg at him in Venice. The media reported it but did not follow up on the consequences of that act by the perpetrators. Because Larry Elder is considered an African-American, you’d think it would have been treated as a “hate crime,”...
POLITICS
Herald-Dispatch

Letter to the editor: Biden is destroying what made USA great

I would not be surprised to see the Biden administration sign nonaggression treaties with China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and Cuba because most Democrats seem to be ready to accept that we are about to become a Communist country with a dictator as leader like all the other communist countries.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Freedom Of The Press#Propaganda#Freedom Of Speech#Socialist
The Independent

If Amy Coney Barrett means what she just said, she should resign from the Supreme Court right now

While speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Lousville’s McConnell Center, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed faux concern over the American public’s belief that the highest court in the country has become partisan. After she was introduced by the Republican Senate Minority Leader and proud partisan goblin Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and no, even Veep writers couldn’t have made this mess up — Barrett said justices should be “hyper-vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” She went on to insist that “judicial philosophies are not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

This $100,000 Donation by Matt Gaetz Raises All the Eyebrows

On the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Washington Post

The Senate knew about Kavanaugh’s partisan history. It confirmed him anyway.

Nearly three years after his confirmation, Justice Brett Kavanaugh remains a deeply divisive figure, the best-known but least-popular justice on the Supreme Court. Occasionally, his votes or some news story will renew the bitter sense among many Americans that he got away with a lie in denying Christine Blasey Ford’s and Debbie Ramirez’s allegations of sexual misconduct, as well as a third such accusation, from his Yale years, that Senate Republicans all but bottled up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

Articles of impeachment introduced against Biden by four Republicans who think president has ‘done so much damage’

FOUR Republican lawmakers have filed articles of impeachment against Joe Biden as they blasted him for his handling of the “botched” Afghanistan withdrawal and the southern border immigration crisis. The politicians think that Biden has “done so much damage for the country” as they criticized his leadership. Ohio Republican Rep....
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy