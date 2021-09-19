Letter to the editor: News media is a socialist propaganda tool

The two most important pillars of our republic were the freedom of speech and freedom of the press. These two freedoms have served us well for the last 240 years, but for the last five years the freedom of the press has disappeared. The main idea of these being in our Bill of Rights was to keep our state and federal governments from becoming totalitarian regimes. We no longer have an independent news media anymore that used to hold our governments accountable to the publics interests. They have become purveyors of propaganda for the extreme left and a socialist agenda that freedom-loving people do not want.