New Smyrna Beach, FL

Volusia Forever accepting land purchase nominations through Nov. 15

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wildly popular conservation program is gearing up to purchase and preserve lands that will benefit humans and wildlife for years to come. Approved by taxpayers in 2000 and 2020, Volusia Forever finances the acquisition and improvement of environmentally sensitive, water resource protection, and outdoor recreation lands. The newly authorized program also added working forests and farmlands to preserve agricultural land.

