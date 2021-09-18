CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Cage says he is 'never going to retire'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 18 (ANI): Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, who has over 100 movies under his belt, recently said that he won't be calling it quits on his career anytime soon. The prolific actor made the revelation while talking with Entertainment Weekly about his upcoming film 'Prisoners of the Ghostland'....

