CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Batman: The Audio Adventures' podcast gets release date

sacramentosun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 18 (ANI): The podcast series titled 'Batman: The Audio Adventures' from HBO max will be releasing on the streamer this Saturday. However, non-subscribers will get a chance to listen to the first two episodes of the show for free on Sunday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the...

www.sacramentosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
SuperHeroHype

Gotham’s Underworld Is Uneasy in Batman: The Audio Adventures Trailer

Gotham’s Underworld Is Uneasy in Batman: The Audio Adventures Trailer. The Batman: The Audio Adventures‘ release is almost upon us. Saturday Night Live veteran Dennis McNicholas’s scripted podcast will allow fans to join The Dark Knight in his latest fights against crime in Gotham. The 10-episode podcast will see Westworld and The Hunger Games vet Jeffrey Wright voicing Bruce Wayne/Batman while The Mandalorian alum Rosario Dawson is dubbing Selena Kyle/Catwoman, among others. Finally, HBO Max has debuted the official trailer, revealing a bit of what’s coming next for fans. In the audio, the masked vigilante interrogates Commissioner Gordon about the latest news from Gotham’s criminal underworld. In addition to Dawson introducing her character, John Leguizamo voices a pretty annoyed Riddler.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Batman podcast The Audio Adventures reveals Jeffrey Wright's Dark Knight, Rosario Dawson's Catwoman, and more

The first trailer and extended clip from HBO Max's new podcast reveals its cast of characters. Gather round to hear 10 tales of life and death in Gotham City. EW can exclusively reveal a sneak peek at Batman: The Audio Adventures, a new narrative-driven podcast narrated by funnyman Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty, 30 Rock) and featuring the voice of Jeffrey Wright as the Caped Crusader.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Sets Easter Weekend Release Date & Gets A Title

The third installment in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has set a release date of April 15, the studio said Wednesday. That’s Easter weekend next year for the pic, which now has a title: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Warners is moving up the movie from its previous July 15 slot. Remember, all event titles on the Warner Bros slate are purely theatrical next year, not day-and-date on HBO Max. Warner Bros already had Easter weekend on hold on the schedule for an untitled event movie. Easter weekend has always been a vibrant period for Warner...
MOVIES
asapland.com

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 3: Release Date, Riverdale Crossover, Plot, Cast

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 3: Release Date, Riverdale Crossover, Plot, Cast. Netflix’s One of the Most Popular Series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Will be Arriving soon with Season 3. The Series has Successfully Completed Previous 2 Seasons with Fans following all over the world. About “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”:
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Variety

Amazon Sets Global Release for Jenny Slate, Charlie Day Comedy ‘I Want You Back’

Jenny Slate and Charlie Day are a couple of scheming exes invading Valentine’s Day 2022. Amazon Studios has set a global digital release for “I Want You Back,” the new romantic comedy starring Slate (“Obvious Child,” “Venom”) and Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”). It hits Prime Video this Feb. 11, just in time for cupid. The stars play Emma and Peter in the new film, two souls who thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs — until their respective partners dumped them.  In their thirties and terrified that they have...
MOVIES
TVLine

The Other Two Renewed for Season 3

Here’s some news that would definitely merit a mention on “The Gay Minute”: HBO Max has renewed The Other Two for a third season, TVLine has learned. Series creators “Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have created a sharp and poignant family story that is willing to show its characters’ imperfections while making us laugh hysterically,” HBO Max executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation Suzanna Makkos said in a statement. “It has been a true joy to welcome them and the cast to HBO Max, and I look forward to keeping them on hold with Brooke for the many...
TV SERIES
Birmingham Star

George Clooney's 'The Tender Bar' gets release date

Washington [US], September 23 (ANI): The latest directorial effort from actor-filmmaker George Clooney titled 'The Tender Bar', has now got a release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama will be released in theatres in New York and L.A. on December 17 before a nationwide theatrical release on December 22. The movie will hit Amazon Prime Video on January 7.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Hart's Netflix Series "True Story" Gets Release Date

When people think of Kevin Hart they think of comedy. From his stand-up to his movies to his ice bath interview show, Hart's focus has been on comedy. That will change in a couple of months. Netflix has announced that True Story a drama featuring both Kevin Hart and Wesley...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Bilson
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
John Leguizamo
Person
Heidi Gardner
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Melinda Clarke
heypoorplayer.com

Omen of Sorrow Gets Xbox Release Date

As someone that once greatly enjoyed the arcade scene, I’m happy to report news for Omen of Sorrow. Developed by Chilean team AOne Games and published by eastasiasoft, it’s an arcade fighter with classic horror monsters. Better yet, it’s coming to Xbox One for North America, Australia and Southeast Asia on September 15th! Though if you prefer gaming on PC, it’s also coming later to Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

Salem’s Lot Adaptation Gets 2022 Release Date

The latest adaptation of Stephen King’s vampire classic Salem’s Lot has an release date set for a year from now. New Line has announced (per Deadline that the Gary Dauberman-directed film will arrive on September 9th, 2022. The film will star Lewis Pullman as Ben Mears, Bill Camp as Matthew...
MOVIES
SlashGear

Batman/Fortnite crossover gets DC Comics graphic novel release

Earlier this summer, DC Comics and Epic Games teamed up to release a series of comic books based on the Fortnite universe with Batman as the main character. The comic book series features six issues, but for diehard fans who want something with more longevity and that looks better on the shelf, DC has released a graphic novel edition with all six stories.
VIDEO GAMES
blackfilm.com

‘Claws’ Returns For Fourth & Final Season; Gets Trailer, Release Date

Today, TNT announced that the highly-anticipated fourth and final season of the unapologetically bold series, Claws, will premier December 26 while also debuting the season four trailer. The announcement was made today at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer Press Tour. The final season is following on the heels of a successful third season – ranking as one of the top 10 cable drama’s in 2019. Claws season 4 will air on Sunday, December 26 at 9:00pm ET/PT.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasting#Dc Universe#Ani#Riddler#Warnermedia
Deadline

HBO Max Sets Documentary Series About DC’s History & Legacy From Leslie Iwerks

HBO Max will highlight the influential legacy of comics powerhouse DC in a three-part documentary series from Oscar and Emmy-nominated director, producer and showrunner Leslie Iwerks and Greg Berlanti. Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, DC, Berlanti Productions and Iwerks & Co., the documentary series takes an unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium. “DC has a rich legacy of over 80 years of iconic...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Premiere Scene Released by Netflix

Netflix released a first look from the upcoming fourth and final season of its acclaimed crime drama Ozark. The below video shows a scene from the premiere of the new season, picking up with Marty Byrd (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in Mexico right after the previous season’s violent shock ending: The video was part of the streamer’s Tudum fan event on Saturday.  Ozark is coming off what many critics and fans called its best season and has overall received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series. Bateman and co-star Julia Garner have both picked up performance Emmys for the show. The drama stars Bateman as Marty Byrd, a financial advisor turned money launderer for a ruthless Mexican drug cartel, who has moved his family to rural Missouri where they’ve become entangled with local criminals, including Garner’s Ruth Langmore. The fourth season consists of 14 episodes and will be split into two parts and both will air in 2022. Ozark is produced by MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Stranger Things’: Netflix Unveils Creepy New Location in Season 4 Teaser

Netflix offered up the most extensive look at Stranger Things 4 at a fan event Saturday. The 90-sceond teaser released during the event, which the streamer is calling “Tudum” after its two-note intro sound, took viewers inside the Creel house — which co-creator Matt Duffer called “a super important location” for the upcoming season. In keeping with the spoiler-averse nature of Matt Duffer and his brother and co-creator Ross Duffer, however, there wasn’t a ton of context to the 90-second teaser. It opens with a flashback to the 1950s, where a family of four moves into a stately home, then follows a...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy