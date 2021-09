PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Parking Authority officers will soon have more responsibilities. A pilot program will put officers on bikes to target cars parked in bike lanes. It will likely be spring before this program starts. The officers have to be hired and trained, but advocates say this has to happen sooner rather than later because it’s a matter of public safety. “People often feel like they can park wherever they want, which I understand is a tradition in Philly,” Randy LoBasso, police director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, said. But for LoBasso, some traditions aren’t worth keeping around. “I don’t think...

