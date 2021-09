We feel compelled to comment on the recent article on the public easement in Tucker's Cove, since we have firsthand experience with it that few others do: we sold that property, and the easement along with it, to Max and Tamar Puyanic. We lived there for 12 years, and during that entire time the easement was covered in brambles and poison ivy. We were told when we bought the house in 2007 by our local real estate attorneys that there was indeed an access easement on the property but that the deed said it could remain in its “natural state.”

