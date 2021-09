You’re probably aware by now of a terrible accident in front of my building at 2500 Johnson Ave., where one of my wonderful neighbors was struck by a bus and killed. Buses and cars fly down the hill in front of my building. If the bus driver doesn’t see anyone waiting at the bus stop, they just continue on. There may be a stop sign, but drivers often don’t stop. I haven’t been there for more than a year because of COVID-19.