Whitewater Community hosted a Blood Drive event that was set up by the American Red Cross at the Cravath Lakefront Center. The blood drive happened on September 17th at 12 pm to 6 pm, and it brought in a lot of people to help out with donating their blood. The reason it became important is that the community came together to save lives even through the pandemic that are hard times currently. But the community that donated wants to become role models for the future of children, and others to inspire them to do great things. And this could be one of those great things.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO