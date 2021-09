Aquatint is a kind of archaic printing technique, which produces an effect resembling a watercolor from a plate etched with nitric acid. Its use began in the late 1700s and continued throughout the 18th century and on, though it eventually became less prominent as new lithographic techniques emerged in the mid-19th century. However, it had some famous devotees, including Goya, John James Audubon, and Mary Cassatt — all of whom used the technique to produce print series during their careers. Broadly speaking, it is an intaglio printmaking style, which involves etching directly into a plate (in the case of aquatint, the plate is copper or zinc).

