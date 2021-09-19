CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember, and hope for the better

By Readers react to towing article, editorial
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is sadness about Briar Hill’s pool closing for the season. Lots of good-byes, so-longs and Jewish new year greetings — even from the non-Jews. A sweet year!. We were a community here. We were complainers and gabbers and friends in this awful time. It reminded me of my last...

wtae.com

Chronicle: Remembering 9/11 — Hope and healing

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — In the hours after Flight 93 crashed, teams of first responders, many with years of experience, flooded the grassy field of the former strip mine. "It's massive chaos when something like this happens," FBI Chaplain Father Joe McCaffrey said. FBI Chaplain Father Joe McCaffrey was among them.
SHANKSVILLE, PA
nwestiowa.com

Wagner: Hopefully, changes make us wiser, better people

I was born March 27, 1940. My mother told me, years later, that I came into the world during the early hours of what was a very cold, late winter day. America was still suffering from the Great Depression when I was born and involved in World War II less than two years later.
IOWA STATE
hernandosun.com

A Ceremony To Remember

At precisely 8:46 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, a ceremony commemorating the twentieth anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 began at VFW Post 10209 in Spring Hill. This time coincided with the time that the first jet crashed into the World Trade Center, commencing the worst attacks on American soil since the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Like that fateful day twenty years ago, the weather was warm and the skies were clear.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
West Side Journal

The Postscript by Carrie Classon: Riding Together

My husband, Peter, and I are at my parents’ cabin in the woods. The weather was perfect for a bike ride so we took a long one. We had not all been riding together in almost two years and I am not an experienced rider. So, in order to prevent my butt from getting sore, I have a big, soft seat on my bicycle. My mother, an avid cyclist, does not approve.
RELATIONSHIPS
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Sharing Stories: 9/11/01 – Remember Twenty Years Ago, Imagine Doing Better

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sharing stories from community voices – that’s what the Pioneer is all about, and especially on “significant” days. It’s been 20 years since 9/11 became stamped in permanent ink as “one of those days.” We all can recall “where you were when the planes hit and the buildings fell?” Vividly I remember standing in our living room in Beaverton staring in disbelief at the news, then watching it live and in horror as a second plane hit the other tower. Surreal at best and as many have said “like a movie” but really happening. As the day played out and then the following weeks, what I remember most was the silence in the skies as all air traffic – accept for military planes – were grounded. Many are saying to remember how we were as a nation on 9/12/01, but it really was how we came together over the next few weeks and the realization that we – Americans – were just as vulnerable as other countries to terrorist attack. Our mindsets were forever changed … as we continue to come to grips with yet another historic time, let us all remember, to learn and do better. Thanks to Robyn Herrick for sharing her story here about her 9/11/01.
butlerradio.com

Fall Family Fun Day

Butler County Parks and Recreation is proud to present our annual Fall Family Fun Day. From 11:00am – 2:00pm, we will feature a variety of youth activities at the waterpark such as Youth Fishing, Petting Zoo, Bounce Houses and Dragonfly Balloons. The cost per child is $7.00. From 12:00pm –...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
salemleader.com

I'll drive!

Allyson Hardy, 11, and her brother, Harrison Hardy, 7, were checking out the train car during Old Settlers' Days. There were lots of activities at this year's festival. Pictures will be in The Salem Leader, The Salem Democrat, and this website.
SALEM, IN
Sedalia Democrat

Remembering your call

Recently I was reading a story in the Old Testament regarding the Prophet Elijah and the calling of Elisha. I’ll come back to that story in just a minute. First, let me remind you of where …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
RELIGION
deeranddeerhunting.com

Deer Camp Traditions

The question we posted on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages was rather simple: “Name a tradition you do at deer camp.” We had a feeling this would generate some replies, and we were right! Thousands liked the posts and more than 500 people commented. Also expected, responses came from every corner of North America.
HOBBIES
riverdalepress.com

Hundreds gather to unveil Endor Garden 9/11 sign

Vandals may have stolen a sign from the entrance of Fieldston’s Endor Garden four years ago, but they couldn’t claim the neighborhood’s spirit. Led by Community Board 8 chair Laura Spalter and her husband Rob, rather large crowd shut down part of Fieldston Road near West 253rd Street on Saturday afternoon, the neighborhood dedicated a new sign honoring the local victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks — just in time for the tragic event’s 20th anniversary.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Looking beyond the treetops to see what's really out there

So here I am looking out across the Bronx and the Hudson under this nearly clear September sky, a day short of the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks. Tomorrow, the skies are supposed to be as completely clear as they were that day, before smoke and soot and ash and more blocked the sun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
seehafernews.com

Volunteers Seek Winter Clothing For Afghan Refugees As Weather Cools

Team Rubicon and volunteers with the Salvation Army are asking for donations of winter clothing for the Afghan refugees now living at Fort McCoy. Fall comes next week and temperatures are starting to cool. Most of the people evacuated from Afghanistan were only able to bring the clothes they were...
HOMELESS
ourherald.com

Randolph Revelers

Miles Hooper dances with his son, Olcott, at Sunday’s New World Festival. Despite ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the festival, in its 29th year, brought out more than 500—both in Randolph and online—to enjoy a day of Celtic and French Canadian music. Find more photos of this year’s event on page B1. (Herald / Bob Eddy)
RANDOLPH, VT
crowrivermedia.com

55+ Living

For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5252. The following activities are available Sept. 16-22: Thursday, Sept. 16: 9:15 a.m. No Pilates, rook; 12:30 p.m. sheepshead; 1 p.m. 500 and hand & foot. Friday, Sept. 17: 9 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting, 1 p.m. bingo, 500 and...
HUTCHINSON, MN
Parade

15 Cozy Autumnal Porches That Are Serious #FallPorchGoals

Grab your mug of pumpkin Spice and get cozy with a blanket on your porch swing—we’re talking all about autumnal porch decor. Having a porch in the spring and summertime is great for enjoying warm weather and drinking homemade lemonade. But come fall, porch decor gets all the more exciting. Decorating your front porch for #SweaterSeason is all about wreaths, gourds, mums, and of course, pumpkins. The more gourds, the more wreaths—the better.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Observer

No place like home

It was a weekend to remember that I will hopefully soon forget. I pride myself on having my article ready for the weekend, but this time it was out of my hands. After 13 years, I was having surgery to repair a groin hernia that forced me into early retirement from my then, full-time shipping job at the former Red Wing company/Carriage House in Fredonia. I had surgery on Tuesday which by the way had been canceled three times already this year. The complicated surgery went better than anticipated, but my release date was going to be a crapshoot. By Tuesday afternoon, they had enough of me and decided to kick me out. Like Dorothy says at the end of the Wizard of Oz, “There is no place like home.”
DUNKIRK, NY

