Evergrande Begins Repaying Wealth Product Investors With Property

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) -Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, a unit of its main Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd unit said. Evergrande, with over $300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-china-evergrandes-lenders-weigh-up-loan-losses-rolling-over-credit-2021-09-17 that has...

IN THIS ARTICLE
