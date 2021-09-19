Evergrande Begins Repaying Wealth Product Investors With Property

“A wave of fear over Chinese economic growth swept through global markets on Monday,” say Narayanan Somasundaram and Jack Stone Truitt on Nikkei Asia. Markets dropped in Asia, Europe and the US, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average at one point fell 972 points (almost 3%) before paring losses to 1.8% before the close. Behind the bout of jitters lay the fate of Evergrande, China’s most indebted property developer, which is teetering on the brink of default.

