CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Skream releases remix of Trance Wax’s ‘El Nido’

mixmag.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkream, real name Oliver Jones, dropped a remix to Trance Wax’s ‘El Nido’ on Friday. Fresh from the release of bass-filled rave anthem ‘Space Ghetto’ from his forthcoming EP, the UK heavyweight’s track provides an upbeat and energetic vibe, taking the listener on a whirlwind three minute experience. It’s a...

mixmag.net

Comments / 0

Related
kpopstarz.com

aespa 'Next Level' Set for Release in 3 New Remix Versions

Get ready for three new remix versions of aespa's "Next Level"!. On Sept. 10, iScream officially announced through their Instagram account that they will release their "iScream Vol.10," which will feature new remixes of aespa's "Next Level." "iScream" is a project launched by SM Entertainment's subsidiary EDM-focused agency, ScreaM Records....
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Kaskade ups the melancholic ante in remix of Dylan Matthew, SLANDER’s ‘Love Is Gone’

Dancing Astronaut‘s inaugural Supernova, Dylan Matthew, and SLANDER continue to diversify their stock of “Love Is Gone” spins with the sophomore remix from the forthcoming Love Is Gone (The Remixes Vol 2.) pack. After placing the re-imaginative reigns in R3HAB‘s hands on August 28, the collaborators now commission an edit from Kaskade.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Elton John & Dua Lipa release ‘Cold Heart’ remixes

Original version taken from John’s upcoming The Lockdown Sessions. Elton John and Dua Lipa have unveiled The Blessed Madonna’s Remix of “Cold Heart” with Dua Lipa. The Blessed Madonna first came to John’s attention as a consistently uncompromising voice with the electronic music community, remixing a wealth of his favorite artists. Her music has become a regular fixture on John’s Apple Music Rocket Hour show and she has been high on his wish list of collaborators since. The Blessed Madonna is also no stranger to Dua Lipa, having co-curated Dua’s Club Future Nostalgia album and remixed her global hit “Levitating.” It’s a combination that’s a completely natural fit and has been a long, long time in coming.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Amazondotcom, Clemency, Henzo remix K Wata’s ‘What Do U Want?’ on new SLINK EP: Listen

New York label and party SLINK has shared a collection of remixes of K Wata’s ‘What Do U Want?’. The producer and SLINK resident’s debut EP was released on the label in April, following Enayet’s ‘Chokker’ from January and its debut comp last year. Now, the imprint has enlisted Amazondotcom, Mutualism’s Clemency and Worldwide Unlimited / Strange Riddims’ Henzo to rework cuts from the release, putting their own distinctive spin on K Wata’s warped, powdery techno experiments.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Skream
Person
Mauro Picotto
rockpapershotgun.com

Konami have released some lofi remixes to chill/study to

It's the 35th anniversary of the Konami code, the string of button presses that first activated cheats in Gradius on the NES in 1986, but which would feature in many later Konami games as well. To celebrate the birthday of up up down down left right left right BA, Konami have produced some lofi hip hop to chill, study and/or relax to.
VIDEO GAMES
edmidentity.com

Take a Trip Back to the Roots of Trance with ‘Hypnotised’

Dutch writer Arjan Reitveld turns back the clock and examines crucial moments in the history of trance with his book, Hypnotised. When you look at genres that are as rich in history as trance is, it can feel a bit overwhelming at times to dive deep into the past and soak in all the information about its roots. But that task wasn’t too tall for Dutch writer Arjan Reitveld, as he spent three years researching and interviewing influential members of the scene to create his latest body of work, Hypnotised: A Journey Through Trance Music (1990-2005).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fatherly

Sick New Wax: ‘Bluey’ Kids’ Album Will Release On Vinyl

Bluey is the rare kid’s show that adults can watch without wanting to rip their eyes out of their sockets. The show is short, jaunty, and not always trying to be about a big lesson. It’s basically the Seinfeld of kids’ shows. And now, Bluey is pulling a stunt that...
MUSIC
5mag.net

Ashley Beedle, Crazy P & more remix Bent’s single “Friends”

A series of top-notch remixes of “Friends,” the final track from iconic UK group Bent’s 2020 album Up In The Air. Representing their first studio album in 14 years (the last was 2006’s Intercept!), Up In The Air captured everything that people loved about Bent, from a serious acumen for creating lush atmospheric mood pieces to a tongue-in-cheek approach that suggested that maybe sometimes there was more to do to a record than just nod to it.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthems#Trance Wax#Ifeel
hiphop-n-more.com

Tory Lanez Releases ‘GYALIS REMIX’ — Listen

Recently, Tory Lanez’s bail in the Megan Thee Stallion case was increased for violating the restraining order. Many feel that justice has not been served in the case, but Tory continues on with music anyway. He is beloved for his remixes if nothing else and tonight, he drops another one.
MUSIC
Complex

CJ Releases New Single and Video “Replica” f/ El Alfa

Multi-platinum Puerto Rican rapper CJ has returned with a brand new single and video titled “Replica,” which features a guest appearance from El Alfa. It’s produced by Chael Produciendo, the Grammy-nominated hitmaker who previously produced El Alfa’s massive hit “La Mamá de la Mamá,” which also featured CJ and amassed over 150 million streams.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Matt Helders’ remix of She Drew The Gun’s ‘Behave Myself’

Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders has remixed She Drew The Gun‘s ‘Behave Myself’ – you can hear the track first on NME below. The original song is the most recent preview of Louisa Roach’s next She Drew The Gun album ‘Behave Myself’, which is out on October 8 via Submarine Cat Records.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

DJ Lag announces debut album 'Meeting With The King'

DJ Lag has announced his debut 15 track solo album, 'Meeting With The King'. The 15-track album, which will be released on November 5th via Black Major, has collaborations with a variety of musicians, including Sinjin Hawke, Babes Wodumo, and Mr JazziQ. The album’s lead single, Lucifer, is out now....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
mixmag.net

Tim Reaper in The Lab LDN

The Lab LDN is Mixmag and Coors’ weekly live stream, powered by Void Acoustics, where we showcase the finest DJs direct from our world famous office party. On Friday, September 24, we’re excited to showcase Tim Reaper. Tim Reaper’s quick run to the top has landed him with some impressive...
MUSIC
Music Week

Involved Publishing signs catalogue of Ejeca/Trance Wax

Ejeca, who also goes under the alias Trance Wax, has signed his entire publishing catalogue to Involved Publishing. The Belfast-born DJ and electronic music producer, whose real name is Garry McCartney, released his self-titled debut album Trance Wax via Anjunabeats last year. Trance Wax productions have featured in the sets...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

French producer Anoraak offers a vibrant remix of CAPYAC's "Losing It"

French producer, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist Anoraak brings new life to “Losing It,” the endlessly groovy offering from LA-based electronic duo CAPYAC, with his vibrant remix. With a winning combination that is Anoraak’s style of contemporary disco and summery synth-pop tinged with CAPYAC’s penchant for all things surreal, “Losing It,” develops as a symbol for sonic versatility and experimentation.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

​An exhibition on techno has opened up in Italy

TECHNO, a brand new exhibition curated by the director of Bolzano’s MUSEION gallery, Bart van der Heide, is now open. The exhibition explores techno from its roots to the communities assimilated through the genre and beyond, split by three themes - freedom, compression and exhaustion. TECHNO is the first instalment...
VISUAL ART
mixmag.net

Listen to SG Lewis’ ‘Return To Dancefloors’ playlist

Celebrate the return of nightlife with these uplifting selections curated by SG Lewis. There’s plenty of cause for celebration in clubland at the moment: nightclubs are back open and dancefloors are heaving. The whiff of renaissance is in the air. While we’re not fully out of the woods and there’ll...
THEATER & DANCE
mixmag.net

​Soichi Terada is releasing his first full-length record in six years

Japanese producer, composer and head honcho of Far East Recording, Soichi Terada, is releasing his first full-length record since 2015. The 56-year-old is heading back with a brand new album titled ‘Asakusa Light’, due to release via Rush Hour Music on December 13. Terada has already released one track from...
VIDEO GAMES
mixmag.net

Fugees are reuniting for a world tour

Haitain-American hip hop legends Fugees have announced that they are reuniting for a world tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their classic album ‘The Score’. The group consists of Wyclef Jean, Pras Michel and Ms. Lauryn Hill. They are often cited as one of the most influential and significant alternative hip hop bands of the 1990s.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Shares Live Rendition of Iceland-Inspired ‘Royal Morning Blue’

Damon Albarn has shared a live version of his new song “Royal Morning Blue,” a track from the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The track, like Albarn’s new album, was inspired by the singer’s view of Iceland from the piano where he wrote the LP. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said of the song in a statement. Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album. Albarn previously performed the track — as well as previous singles “Polaris” and “Particles” — live during his set on the Glastonbury livestream this summer. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots, arrives November 12th via Transgressive Records. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy