8 Monster Stock Market Predictions: 50-DMA May Lack Power To Support S&P 500
It will be a big week with the Fed on deck Wednesday afternoon. It’s the quarterly meeting, which means there will be an economic forecast along with the dot plots. Given the slowdown in the economy, it seems highly plausible that the Fed will downgrade the 2021 GDP growth forecast. However, that is unlikely to deter the Fed from tapering its asset purchase. I expect that the Fed will have strong language in the statement to indicate that tapering will begin at the November meeting.www.investing.com
