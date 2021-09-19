CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Quick Look At 2022 And What Consensus Estimates Were One Year Ago

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 18, 2020, the consensus year-over-year EPS growth estimate for Q2 ’21 was 43.5%. The actual growth rate with just two weeks left in the quarter is—as of Friday—95.5%. The expected yoy revenue growth rate for Q2 ’21 on Sept. 18, 2020 was 12.6%, but that same number today...

www.investing.com

investing.com

What Is Better Than 7-8% Yields? A Sale On Them

Historically, for whatever reason, stocks have made most of their gains between Nov. 1 and May 1. (Hence the phrase “sell in May and go away.”) I won’t bore you with the statistical details because they don’t matter for our purposes. Every year is unique, and we treat each as such. But, for our contrarian edge, it is helpful that the onset of fall provokes fear in the hearts of mainstream investors.
MarketWatch

Brink's stock sinks toward 10-month low after revenue outlook cut

Shares of Brink's Co. dropped 2.5% toward a 10-month low in morning trading Thursday, putting them on track for a six-straight loss, after the secure cash logistics and management company cut its 2021 revenue outlook, citing the continued negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic overseas and labor shortages and inflationary pressures in the U.S. The company now expects 2021 revenue of $4.10 billion to $4.20 billion, down from the guidance range provided in July of $4.20 billion to $4.60 billion, and below the current FactSet consensus of $4.34 billion. The company expects third-quarter revenue of $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.12 billion, and sees fourth-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion, compared with expectations of $1.19 billion. The company said it has increased selling prices in the U.S., which it expects when fully implemented to offset wage increases. The stock has slumped 16.2% oer the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.3%.
money.com

When to Expect the Next Stock Market Correction, According to Investment Pros

When the stock market stumbled earlier this week, you may have been spooked, and understandably so. The market dip, which was attributed to investors' concerns about the high debt levels of one of China's largest real estate developers, was hard to stomach given the resilient bull market we've seen over the past year, with the S&P 500 up 100% last month compared to its March 2020 pandemic low.
Zacks.com

Analysts Estimate McCormick (MKC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

MKC - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended August 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
investing.com

Thermon Group (THR) Soars 7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Thermon Group (THR) shares rallied 7% in the last trading session to close at $17.20. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% loss over the past four weeks. THR’s rally...
investing.com

A Quiet Week Ahead on The Releases Front

Locally, only a few notable stocks will issue releases next week:. RMB Holdings Ltd (JO: RMHJ ) (Full-Year Results): During 9M21 headline loss from continuing operations narrowed 89% y/y. RMH Property’s gross value decreased 6% y/y from June 2020 to R2.6 billion, mainly due to a stronger rand . The net asset value fell 7% since June 2020 to R4.6 billion (327.4 cents per share), a function of the fall in value of RMH Property. The listed property sector in South Africa remains under pressure with REITs generally trading at significant discounts to their net asset values. This has led to an oversupply of property stock, which, when combined with the lack of liquidity in the market, will impact the timing of the RMH monetisation strategy.
