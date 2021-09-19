How to Better Leverage Data in your Fundraising Strategy
Nonprofits need to create a culture that values data-driven decision-making. Leadership should demand quantitative and qualitative analysis of how past fundraising efforts perform and use the results to inform future outreach. There are four categories of fundraising KPIs: Funding, Donor retention rate, Channel KPIs, and ROI KPIs. The peril of being in the "big data" age is not the lack of data, but rather having too much data and not knowing how to use it, says John Defterios.hackernoon.com
Comments / 0