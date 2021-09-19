Braves' Charlie Morton: Saddled with loss
Morton (13-6) took the loss in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five innings. Morton pitched OK Saturday but was stuck with the loss as Atlanta failed to score on the night. He didn't have his usual stuff, logging his lowest strikeout total since June 11 and most walks since July 22. The 37-year-old lines up to face the Diamondbacks on Thursday.www.cbssports.com
