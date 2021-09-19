Braves' Charlie Morton: Saddled with loss

Freeman went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies. Freeman opened up the scoring for Atlanta with an RBI base hit in the first. He would walk his next time up and then notched his second triple of the season in the eighth and later scored on a home run by Adam Duvall. The lefty slugger has at least a hit in 10 of 12 games so far in September and has had multi-hit efforts in five of his last seven contests. The 31-year-old continues to be one of the toughest outs in baseball. He's slashing .298/.392/.515 with 30 homers, 78 RBI, 108 runs scored, eight steals and 77:95 BB:K over 620 innings.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO