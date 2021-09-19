CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees' Luke Voit: Goes deep Saturday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoit went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and a walk in Saturday's 11-3 loss to Cleveland. Voit swatted his 11th homer of the season in the eighth inning, connecting off Justin Garza to round out the scoring. Playing time has been sporadic for Voit since the Yankees acquired veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs, but Voit has shown some signs of life at the plate over his last three games, reaching base five times with a pair of homers and three walks.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees’ stretch run use of Luke Voit has sealed his fate

On back-to-back days, with must-win games ahead of them against the lowly Texas Rangers, the New York Yankees opted not to put their best lineup on the field. Playing Luke Voit regularly has been a difficult puzzle to complete since the acquisition of Anthony Rizzo, sure. But the Yankees did figure it out — fairly seamlessly — during the team’s 13-game winning streak.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Mailbag: Luke Voit, Boone’s future, and Torres’ play

Good afternoon everyone, let’s open up the mailbag for more of your Yankees questions. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Byron Fear asks: Why the hell bench Voit after he was named player of the week, we can...
MLB
wearebreakingnews.com

Voit Double, Key In Yankees Win Over Twins

NEW YORK (AP) – Leadoff hitter Luke Voit hit a two-run double during a four-touchdown attack in the third inning, and the rising New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 on Thursday night. New York stacked its seventh victory, the best streak it has had this season. For the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Homer
New Jersey Herald

New York Yankees, NY Mets announce lineups for Saturday night's 9/11 game

The New York Mets and Yankees will play the middle game of their three-game series on Saturday night. Before the game, the teams will take part in a ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. First pitch is slated for 7:45 p.m....
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Goes deep in victory

Judge went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in the win Monday versus the Twins. The right fielder hit a game-tying three-run blast off of Alex Colome with one out in the eighth inning. He has now hit three home runs in the last three games after going eight straight without a long ball prior. He has 33 homers and 82 RBI, both of which are his best since his monster 2017 season.
MLB
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Saturday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Higashioka will catch for right-hander Corey Kluber and bat eighth versus right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. Gary Sanchez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Higashioka for 7.5 FanDuel points...
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep again

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Mets. The Yankees were routed against their crosstown rivals Friday, so Rizzo's ninth-inning solo shot had little impact on the overall result. Still, the long ball was his second in as many days and extended his hitting streak to six games. Over that stretch, Rizzo is slashing .348/.375/.609 with five RBI.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Cubs
FanSided

Yankees catcher notes Triple-A win Saturday had real 9/11 connections

While the big-league New York Yankees were facing off against the New York Mets in a supercharged atmosphere of remembrance and playoff hope in Queens, New York’s Triple-A team ended up tripping into a little bit of magic of their own. Early on, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders seemed destined to notch...
MLB
numberfire.com

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton batting clean up on Saturday

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Stanton will start in left field on Saturday and bat fourth versus right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. Joey Gallo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 11.4 FanDuel...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
SportsGrid

Joey Galls leaves the game early for the Yankees on Saturday

Joey Gallo was forced to leave the game early Saturday for the Yankees, Yankees official website reports. Gallo left the game in the fourth inning. He popped out in his lone at-bat. Gallo has struggled for the most part since coming over to the Yankees but may have been snapping out of that funk with six home runs in his last eight games entering today. It is not yet known how long Gallo may be out of the lineup or if he will be available for the series finale on Sunday. Tyler Wade took over in left field for Gallo on Saturday.
MLB
elitesportsny.com

Indians at Yankees – Saturday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The New York Yankees saw their signature bats bust out Friday night in a big win over Cleveland. Less than 24 hours after a devastating loss to the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Yankees got back in the saddle. Five home runs, including two from Joey Gallo, carried Corey Kluber’s...
MLB
numberfire.com

Luke Voit batting second in New York's Saturday lineup against Cleveland

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit is starting in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Voit will operate first base after Anthony Rizzo was sent to New York's bench. In a righty versus righty matchup against Aaron Civale, our models project Voit to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the...
MLB
chatsports.com

55-95 - Rangers comeback bid goes bust in the Bronx with 4-3 loss to Yankees

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the New York Yankees scored four runs. The Yankees scored those four runs off tonight’s starter A.J. Alexy before the end of the third inning and it seemed like they were off the the races with a chance to blow out the Rangers and keep themselves on the teetering edge of the AL Wild Card hunt.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Luis Severino’s return in rain goes perfectly Tuesday night

Wait. Don’t answer that. I actually know: watching, dejectedly, as the 2019 New York Yankees‘ “Next Man Up” season began to peter out, as they slipped behind the Houston Astros 2-1 in that year’s ALCS. And I know that because it’s also the last time Luis Severino toed a major-league...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy