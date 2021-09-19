Yankees' Luke Voit: Goes deep Saturday
Voit went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and a walk in Saturday's 11-3 loss to Cleveland. Voit swatted his 11th homer of the season in the eighth inning, connecting off Justin Garza to round out the scoring. Playing time has been sporadic for Voit since the Yankees acquired veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs, but Voit has shown some signs of life at the plate over his last three games, reaching base five times with a pair of homers and three walks.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0