Yankees' Luke Voit: Goes deep Saturday

Joey Gallo was forced to leave the game early Saturday for the Yankees, Yankees official website reports. Gallo left the game in the fourth inning. He popped out in his lone at-bat. Gallo has struggled for the most part since coming over to the Yankees but may have been snapping out of that funk with six home runs in his last eight games entering today. It is not yet known how long Gallo may be out of the lineup or if he will be available for the series finale on Sunday. Tyler Wade took over in left field for Gallo on Saturday.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO