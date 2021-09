Overton is listed as the Pirates' starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Phillies in Philadelphia, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Overton had been in line to serve as an opening pitcher as part of a bullpen game Wednesday against the Reds, but the contest was postponed due to inclement weather in Cincinnati. Though he'll get an extra day to rest up, Overton is still likely to have a restricted workload Thursday after he tossed an inning out of the bullpen in Monday's game against the Reds.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO