Indians' Jose Ramirez: Pops 34th homer Saturday
Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, three runs scored and a pair of walks in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Yankees. Ramirez put the finishing touches on Cleveland's offensive outburst, taking Andrew Heaney deep to left field in the eighth inning to make it an 11-1 game. It was the 34th long ball of the year for Ramirez, who is nine RBI away from reaching the century mark for the second time in his career. The 29-year-old superstar has put together hits in four consecutive games, going 6-for-13 (.462) during that stretch.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0