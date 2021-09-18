CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Harlem public school closed after COVID-19 outbreak

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being open only a week, a city public school in East Harlem is the first to cancel in-person classes, after a COVID-19 outbreak among staffers. Nineteen people tested positive as of Friday at P.S. 79 on East 120th Street, prompting officials to switch over to remote education, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer tweeted.

wmleader.com

Gale Brewer
Mark Treyger
