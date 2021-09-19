Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Closing in on 30-30 campaign

Mullins went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and a walk in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Red Sox. Mullins stole second and third immediately after reaching on a single in the second inning, notching his 29th and 30th thefts of the season in 38 attempts. Mullins, who also doubled to lead off the game, is now just one home run away from the first 30-30 season in Orioles history. The 26-year-old has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2021 campaign, slashing .302/.368/.535 with 68 extra-base hits in his first full year as a starter.