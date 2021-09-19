CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indians' Yu Chang: Breaks out of offensive funk

 5 days ago

Chang went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a pair of runs scored in an 11-3 win over the Yankees on Saturday. Chang entered the afternoon stuck in a 1-for-17 skid over his last six games but quickly put a stop to that with a solo homer in the second inning to open the scoring. He drove in two more runs with a fifth-inning double. Chang has followed up a strong August (.323/.364/.871 in 10 games) by hitting just .215 with a .663 OPS since the start of September.

Yu Chang starting for Cleveland Sunday

The Cleveland Indians listed Yu Chang as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chang will bat sixth and cover first base while Bobby Bradley sits the game out. Our models project Chang to finish today's game against the Brewers with 8.3 fantasy points. He has...
Yu Chang operating first base for Cleveland on Saturday

Cleveland Indians infielder Yu Chang is batting sixth in Saturday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Chang will man first base after Bobby Bradley received a breather against right-hander Luis Gil. numberFire's models project Chang to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Yu Chang’s bases-clearing triple helps snap Guardians’ skid against Royals

The Cleveland Guardians bounced back from dropping Monday’s night doubleheader to the Kansas City Royals with a 4-1 victory over their division rival Tuesday night. In the first inning, Kansas City starting pitcher Daniel Lynch walked Myles Straw and Oscar Mercado before giving up a single to Jose Ramirez to load the bases. He caught a break when a 3-2 fastball scraped the edge of the strike zone for a called third strike against Franmil Reyes, but Yu Chang came to the plate ready to do some manage. He lined the first pitch to left field, where Andrew Benintendi slipped coming in on the ball and then tried desperately to reach up and snag it before it could go over his head. But the ball glanced off his glove, leading to a bases-clearing triple for Chang and a 3-0 lead for the Guardians.
Indians' Yu Chang: Racks up three hits in win

Chang went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 11-1 win over the Yankees. The infielder has hit safely in just six of 14 games in September, but he's produced multiple hits in five of those contests. Chang had not recorded a three-hit effort this season prior to Sunday. He's posted a .224/.256/.420 slash line with eight home runs, 32 RBI, 29 runs scored and a stolen base in 215 plate appearances as a versatile utility option for Cleveland.
Indians' Yu Chang: Hits bases-clearing triple

Chang went 1-for-3 with a three-run triple during Tuesday's win over the Royals. Chang gave Cleveland an early lead with a one-out, bases-clearing triple against Daniel Lynch in the first inning. In his last four games, Chang has contributed a double, a triple and a home run. He is expected to see regular playing time against left-handed pitching over the final two weeks of the season.
