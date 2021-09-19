Indians' Yu Chang: Breaks out of offensive funk

The Cleveland Guardians bounced back from dropping Monday’s night doubleheader to the Kansas City Royals with a 4-1 victory over their division rival Tuesday night. In the first inning, Kansas City starting pitcher Daniel Lynch walked Myles Straw and Oscar Mercado before giving up a single to Jose Ramirez to load the bases. He caught a break when a 3-2 fastball scraped the edge of the strike zone for a called third strike against Franmil Reyes, but Yu Chang came to the plate ready to do some manage. He lined the first pitch to left field, where Andrew Benintendi slipped coming in on the ball and then tried desperately to reach up and snag it before it could go over his head. But the ball glanced off his glove, leading to a bases-clearing triple for Chang and a 3-0 lead for the Guardians.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO