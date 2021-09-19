Indians' Yu Chang: Breaks out of offensive funk
Chang went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a pair of runs scored in an 11-3 win over the Yankees on Saturday. Chang entered the afternoon stuck in a 1-for-17 skid over his last six games but quickly put a stop to that with a solo homer in the second inning to open the scoring. He drove in two more runs with a fifth-inning double. Chang has followed up a strong August (.323/.364/.871 in 10 games) by hitting just .215 with a .663 OPS since the start of September.www.cbssports.com
