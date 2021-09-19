CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Reaches 30-home run mark

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-3 loss to Cleveland. Stanton went yard for the second straight day and for the fourth time in the past week, connecting in the seventh inning off reliever Bryan Shaw. It was the 30th homer of the season for Stanton, a plateau he had reached on five previous occasions in his big-league career. Stanton has turned it on at the plate over his past 30 games, slashing .313/.345/.661 with 12 homers and 24 driven in.

