CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Lake Forest Park Police select a new patch for 2021

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncorporated in 1961 (60 years ago!), Lake Forest Park Police Department has had the honor of wearing several patches over those years. Beginning in 1961 (when the city became incorporated), the first LFP Police Patch was introduced, and it was followed up with two more patches. The 1964 patch lasted for 11 years, and in 1975 a new design was made. Fourteen years later in 1989, another patch came out and this one has been used for the last 32 years!

www.shorelineareanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
shorelineareanews.com

Candidates: Maddy Larson doorbelling for Lake Forest Park City Council Pos 5

Maddy Larson, a candidate for Lake Forest Park City Council, is taking campaigning and doorbelling for votes to a new level this fall. Using an electric bike from local merchant Amped Adventures at the Lake Forest Park Town Center, Maddy has visited over 800 homes to share information about her campaign and to hear from the community firsthand.
ELECTIONS
hometownsource.com

Getting to know new Spring Lake Park Police Chief Josh Antoine

A familiar face is leading the Spring Lake Park Police Department in the wake of the Aug. 16 retirement of former Chief Douglas Ebeltoft — Sgt. Josh Antoine was promoted to chief immediately upon Ebeltoft’s retirement. “Josh, on behalf of the City Council I know you have the full support...
SPRING LAKE PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Forest Park#Lake Washington#Police Patch
WKRC

Forest Park home heavily damaged in fire

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after a house fire broke out Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Waycross Road near Brunner Drive around 5:30 a.m. The fire seems to have started in the basement of the home. Everyone inside was able to escape...
FOREST PARK, OH
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Retired Kinsman police chief leads Friends of Mosquito Lake State Park

BAZETTA — After retiring last year as Kinsman’s police chief, Leroy Long now dedicates much of his time volunteering at Mosquito Lake State Park as a marina host for six months. From mid-April to mid-October, Long stays in a camper at the park and often can be seen driving around...
KINSMAN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX2Now

Take a look at this amazing new Forest Park guide.

ST. LOUIS – Forest Park Forever has created an immersive guide to their outstanding park. The guide takes you through Forest park as it gives some information about the 1,300-acre park. Visit one of the three, nine-hole courses at the Norman K. Probstein golf course. Walk the three and a half trail in the John F. Kennedy Memorial Forest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ksl.com

Officials flip parking strips of 4 Salt Lake County homes from turf to new landscaping to showcase water conservation

Utah Division of Water Resources employees and volunteers prepare a parking strip in Herriman for water-wise plants during the launch of “Flip Blitz,” a landscape diversification and water conservation program on Tuesday. (Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News) HERRIMAN — As the drought intensified over the summer, many Utahnsmade adjustments in their landscapes to save water.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Mercury News

New schools, parks, lakes and homes coming to River Islands

There’s a lot happening at River Islands in Lathrop this fall, including preview showings and grand openings of a number of new-home neighborhoods. Given the popularity of the master-planned community, there are always new neighborhoods in the design and building phases as other successful neighborhoods are completed. The result is that River Islands today offers home designs from award-winning architectural firms, built by some of the state’s best homebuilders, priced from the mid-$500,000s.
LATHROP, CA
MassLive.com

Springfield Forest Park concert moved under tent

SPRINGFIELD -- Due to wet ground conditions and weather, the Trailer Trash concert scheduled for Thursday will now be held inside the tent at the Barney Carriage House located in Forest Park. The concert is at 6:30 p.m., and is the final concert of the City’s Forest Park Concert Series...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Gephardt Daily

Police release new information ‘shots fired’ incident in Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — New information has been released on a shots fired incident reported in Liberty Park Sunday afternoon. A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Patrocinio Perez, 19, is facing charges of:. Felony discharge of...
LIBERTY, UT
Chronicle-Telegram

New Sheffield Lake Police Chief Andrew Kory eager to engage with community

SHEFFIELD LAKE — A new chapter for the Sheffield Lake Police Department was ushered in this week as Sgt. Andrew Kory was promoted to the department’s top position. Kory was getting the chief’s office set up Wednesday morning after being sworn into the new role Tuesday evening. He said the community already has shown their support for him, and a large portion of police and fire department personnel attended Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony.
SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH
KMOV

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race returns this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Great Forest Park Balloon Race is making a return!. On Sept. 17, more than 50 hot air balloons will be set up at the Central Fields in Forest Park for the balloon glow. The balloon race will take place the next day. The event is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
shorelineareanews.com

Sunset Park reopened after wasp nest removed

Shoreline Parks Grounds Maintenance staff have successfully cleared the large wasp nest that was located in the northeast corner of Sunset School Park, 17800 10th Ave NW. The park is now fully reopened. The nest was high in a tree, very large, and very active. Photos courtesy City of Shoreline.
ANIMALS
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Carolyn Patch Fairbanks Dog Park dedicated on Sept. 4

A group of animal lovers assembled on Saturday to witness the re-naming of the dog park to commemorate the work Carolyn Fairbanks did to benefit pets in the Estes Valley during her life. Local Realtor Mike Richardson spearheaded the concept a few months ago, which happened to align with a...
PETS
CBS San Francisco

New Lightning Fires Burn In Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, Sequoia National Forest

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — New wildfires were burning in Northern California following a series of lightning strikes, authorities said Friday. The National Park Service said Friday evening that three new wildfires – the Colony Fire, the Paradise Fire and the Cabin Fire, were ignited as a result of a lightning storm over Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Earlier Friday, the U.S Forest service said dozens of lightning strikes touched off 11 new wildfires in Giant Sequoia National Monument and Sequoia National Forest. With both the French and Walkers fires nearby, firefighting resources were being diverted to support where it was most...
ENVIRONMENT
News Enterprise

New bridge rolls into Freeman Lake Park

Traffic stopped briefly Wednesday on Ring Road in Elizabethtown as the arrival of a new bridge for the north end of Freeman Lake Park arrived. In a coordinated effort by a crew from Scott and Murphy from Bowling Green, the 56-foot long structure was carefully moved about a quarter mile down a trail path by a trackho and frontloader tractor then lifted into place with assistance from a crane.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy