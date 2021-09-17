CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

Jess Novak & Ben Wayne perform live concert at Palace Theater in Hamilton NY

Observer-Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArts at the Palace in Hamilton is pleased to announce Jess Novak and Ben Wayne will perform live at the Palace Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. This musical duo and couple blends their combination of styles and talents to hit a piece of everything. With a repertoire spanning The Grateful Dead to Chris Stapleton to TLC to Sublime - paired with dozens of original songs from each - this team has something for everyone.

