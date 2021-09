Atlanta United is one of the hottest teams in MLS having won seven of its last eight matches as the 5-Stripes head on the road to Philadelphia this weekend to take on the Union. The Eastern Conference standings reveal the importance of the match as Atlanta enters in sixth place with 36 points, while Philadelphia sits just one point behind in seventh. Atlanta is looking to continue its excellent form to push not only for a playoff spot, but also a place in the top-4 of the standings which would guarantee at least one home playoff match. Let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot.

MLS ・ 6 HOURS AGO